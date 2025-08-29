Never has a wagon carried the CS badge before, and BMW will predictably make you pay dearly for the privilege of owning one. While the M division remains tight-lipped about total production, we do know that just 50 units are reserved for Spain. If you’re interested, brace yourself because the price tag is a shocker.

The long-roof Competition Sport G81 starts at a staggering €196,150. To put that into perspective, it commands nearly a €63,000 premium over the regular M3 Touring. Unlike the fiery CS, the standard car isn’t a limited-run model. The hotter version is expected to have a 12-month production cycle, capped at no more than about 2,000 units. Deliveries began back in March, so production will likely wrap up in early 2026, possibly by February.

But is the hardcore G81 really worth the price? Beyond its steep premium over the donor car, it’s also considerably more expensive than the M5 Touring. In Spain, the G99 starts at €167,150, leaving you with €29,000 for options before matching the M3 CS Touring’s sticker. Fully specced, the bigger performance wagon easily crosses the €200,000 mark in Spain.

And despite its eye-watering base price, the M3 CS Touring still comes with an options list. British Racing Green and Laguna Seca Blue cost €6,260, while “ultra-track” tires add €3,194. Carbon-ceramic brakes will set you back another €12,648. Tick all the boxes, and you’re staring at nearly €222,000, roughly four times the cost of a base 3 Series Touring in Spain.

Another wagon could one day top that figure. If BMW greenlights a Competition Sport version of the M5 Touring, it would undoubtedly be even pricier. That said, nothing has been confirmed, and even if it happens, the CS wouldn’t arrive before the M5’s mid-cycle facelift, planned for the second half of 2027. Car paparazzi have already spotted the updated sedan undergoing testing. It can only mean it won’t be long before the wagon will also appear in front of the spy camera.