For a considerable period, Studie has played a prominent role in driving the BMW tuning scene in Japan. At their workshop in Tokyo, there’s always something special happening, as revealed in this video. Renowned automotive YouTuber Larry Chen had the opportunity to explore some of their demo cars, and interestingly, not all of them were M models.

Right at the building’s entrance, a tastefully modified Z8 was showcased, flanked by an M340i and the new M2, with the latter painted in the exclusive Zandvoort Blue color. The Signal Green M3 G80 beside them also grabs attention, along with a classy right-hand-drive ALPINA B3 wagon based on the 3 Series Touring F31. Amidst the sea of modified road and race cars, one vehicle stands in its original state — perhaps the most valuable of them all, the 3.0 CSL.

No, not the original E9, but its modern-day equivalent – the new 3.0 CSL. Essentially a retro interpretation of the M4 CSL, it features a custom body design reminiscent of the iconic Batmobile from the 1970s. Limited to just 50 units worldwide, one of these rare specimens has found a home in Japan, owned by Studie’s proprietor, Yasuaki “Bob” Suzuki.

Remarkably, this #15 car is believed to be one of only two 3.0 CSLs in the entire country. It’s effectively a new car, having been driven for just 439 kilometers (273 miles) so far. It still even has the factory protection wrap on the gear shifter. BMW built these cars strictly with two seats, echoing the M4 CSL that also eschewed the rear bench to shave off weight.

Contrary to the norm in Japan, where most cars are right-hand drive, this particular coupe boasts a left-hand drive layout. There are conflicting reports regarding whether BMW built any of the 3.0 CSLs with the steering wheel on the right side. Some claim RHD cars do exist, but we haven’t seen any thus far. The 3.0 CSL has the most powerful inline-six engine ever installed in a BMW road car, and unlike in the auto-only M4 CSL, the “S58” routes power to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual.

The German automaker never officially disclosed the vehicle’s price tag, although multiple reports estimated it cost €850,000. One has already been subsequently sold at an auction for over €1 million and there’s a high-end dealer in Germany charging an eye-watering €1,249,500.

