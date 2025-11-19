The BMW 3 Series turns 50 this year, and across Europe the anniversary is being marked not just with classic icons, but with personal stories—individual cars that define what the 3 Series means to real owners. In the Netherlands, one of those standout cars belongs to Dirk Fraterman, who has spent the past decade driving and preserving a 2002 BMW 318Ci Convertible finished in one of the rarest factory colors of its era: Tourmaline Violet Pearl Effect. It’s a car that catches the eye immediately, but for Dirk, the story starts long before he spotted this E46 at a local dealership. His connection to BMW is something of a family tradition.

A Family Story Rooted in BMW Heritage

Dirk grew up surrounded by BMWs. His grandparents were early adopters of the brand in the Netherlands, and his grandfather—a businessman—was a loyal customer who often played golf with his BMW dealer. “One thing led to another,” Dirk recalls. “First an E36 Touring for my grandmother, then several 5 Series and 7 Series models for my grandparents. By the time I was born, both my parents were already driving BMWs. You can guess how that turned out,” he adds with a grin.

It’s no surprise, then, that decades later, he would add his own chapter to the family’s BMW story.

A Dream Car Found by Chance

Nearly ten years ago, Dirk came across a BMW 318Ci Convertible at a small local dealership—still covered in transport dust, freshly arrived from Germany. Someone had tipped him off about it, and he wasted no time getting there. “The moment I saw it, even unwashed, I thought it was beautiful,” Dirk says. “Tourmaline Violet Metallic was never common in the Netherlands, but it had a bit of a following in Germany, where this car was first registered.”

A single test drive confirmed what he already suspected: this was the car he’d been dreaming about. And unlike many long-imagined dream-car experiences that end in disappointment, this one lived up to the expectation. The purchase was finalized quickly.

A Special E46 for a Special Anniversary

As part of the 50th anniversary of the 3 Series, BMW Netherlands has been highlighting unique, characterful examples from the model’s history. Instead of focusing solely on high-performance variants, the spotlight has turned toward cars that tell a richer, more personal story.

Dirk’s 318Ci Convertible fits that brief perfectly. Its deep violet paint still turns heads today and serves as a reminder that bold BMW colors—now celebrated through BMW Individual—have deep roots. Tourmaline Violet Pearl Effect (color code 897) no longer appears even in the extensive BMW Individual Visualizer, but it was once available through special order, making cars like Dirk’s increasingly rare.

The Forgotten Engine: BMW’s N42

Behind the modest E46 kidney grille lies a powertrain that rarely gets the headlines. While enthusiasts tend to gravitate toward the E46 M3 or the 330Ci, Dirk’s car uses BMW’s N42 engine—a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder producing 143 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque. By modern standards, the numbers are humble. Even back in 2002, the 0–100 km/h time of 10.2 seconds (11.1 seconds with an automatic) didn’t draw attention. Its DIN curb weight of 1,540 kilograms made it unexpectedly heavy compared to its sedan and coupé siblings.

But for Dirk, the driving experience is exactly what he wants from an open-top E46.

“As a student back then, I appreciated that it didn’t use too much fuel,” he explains. “Over the years, I’ve come to love the character of the four-cylinder even more. This car is made for relaxed cruising. I live in a beautiful, hilly area, and Germany is just around the corner. A great drive is always nearby.”

A Convertible for Fair Weather Only

Today, Dirk no longer uses the 318Ci as his daily driver. That duty goes to an E38 735i—another family nod, as his grandfather once owned the same model. The E46 Convertible, meanwhile, leads a pampered life. “My Convertible sleeps indoors,” Dirk says. “It keeps the car in great condition. It only comes out on sunny days.”

When it does, fellow enthusiasts always notice. Recently, someone driving a high-end British car stopped to offer a stream of compliments. “When this model came out, it was already special,” Dirk says. “Now that they’ve become rarer, they stand out even more—especially when they’re original and well cared for. The perfect mix of classic and modern. And no, I’m never selling it.”

[Photos: BMW Netherlands]