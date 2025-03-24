BMW’s favorite son turns 50 this year, and as diehard 3 Series fans ourselves, we’re here for it. Continuing our trend of 3 Series-related coverage, we’re taking a look at the special edition 3 Series that represent the best of their respective generations. Hang on: it’s about to get nostalgic in here.

Best of the E21: 320i with Sport Package

The first-ever 3 Series and successor to the OG BMW 02 Series, the E21 set a new benchmark for sport sedans. No version did that better than the original “is” trim, the 320is—or, as it was called in-period, the “320i with Sports Package.” The E21 320i with Sport Package got a five-speed manual in place of the regular 320i model’s four-speed unit, and added a limited-slip differential. Its new athleticism was further emphasized by special Recaro seats, a more sporting suspension setup, unique alloy wheels, a sunroof, fog lights, and a three-spoke steering wheel. The 1.8-liter four-cylinder under the hood stayed relatively tame at just 101 horsepower.

Best of the E30: 318is

The E30 3 Series saw the formal introduction of the “is” badging, which made its way onto the back of a couple of real gems: the 318is and 325is. While the 325is offered significantly more power from its inline-six engine, the 318is delivers more bang-for-buck performance and is slightly lighter than the 325is. Note: you can’t go wrong with either. Anyway, the 318is—sometimes dubbed the “baby M3” as the E30 M3 also touted a four-pot—got a whole bunch of upgrades over the regular 318i. Thicker roll bars, sportier suspension overall, a hotter engine with more power and torque, and a handful of other extras made—and continue to make—the 318is one of the best driving BMWs of all time.

Best of the E36: 328is

Photo: Steven Paul

In the US market, the 328is continued the “is” trim tradition of being the budget M3 alternative. Unlike with the E30, the E36 3 Series didn’t add any special, exclusive features to the 328is; the “is” simply meant the car was a coupe. While unchanged from the sedan model, the 328is is still an absolute blast to own and drive and offers just shy of M3 performance for considerably less money. Especially in the US, where the M52 in these cars and the S50/S52 engine under the contemporary M3’s hood are only separated by thirty horsepower or so.

Best of the E46: 330i ZHP

BMW introduced the “ZHP” option code, or the Performance Package, on the E46 3 Series. Unlike former “is” sport designations, you could have it your way with the ZHP: sedan, coupe, convertible, didn’t matter. What you got was an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, hotter cams that netted a 10-horsepower gain over regular 330i models, unique 18-inch wheels, a revised suspension setup, and a unique front fascia. Today, ZHP cars transact at a much higher price than non-ZHP cars, mostly because of these small changes that add up to the best-driving E46 3 Series by a country mile. We’ll put it this way: you got your money’s worth on resale if you ponied up the extra $3,900 in-period for a ZHP car. The E46 ZHP cars, today and in-period, were an exceptional balance between less-engaging base trims and the radical and expensive E46 M3.

Best of the E90: 335is

I just fawned over the 335is a few weeks ago, but it’s never enough. The 335is came in coupe or convertible guise and touted a higher output version of the twin-turbo N54 engine. Stepping up to the 335is also afforded you a wicked quick DCT transmission instead of the regular old autobox. Special interior decorations like gray-faced and badged gauges joined exclusive extras like unique wheels and a rear diffuser to make the 335is look as good as it drives. As the last of the hydraulic power steering cars, it’s arguable that the 335is is indeed the greatest 3 Series ever; but I’ve digressed.

Best of the F30: 340i ZHP

Oft forgotten, but BMW did in fact bring back the Performance Package (ZHP) for the F30 generation 3 Series. Simply called “ZHP” on the sticker and costing mighty close to $7,000, it isn’t quite the bargain the original ZHP was. It included the Power and Sound Kit and a performance exhaust, bumping power to 355 horsepower and 370 pound-feet of torque. Production was limited to just 100 units and only in Melbourne Red, Alpine White, and Black Sapphire Metallic. Perhaps most importantly, the F30 ZHP gained a limited-slip differential; at the time, the only Series model (i.e., non-M) you could get it on. I’ve only driven an automatic one—manuals are rare but exist—and it turns out, the LSD was exactly what the F30 was missing. The other additions are simply icing on an already decadent cake.

Best of the G20: M340i

The G20 3 Series hasn’t received any special editions yet, but the M340i (and, my personal favorite, the M340i xDrive, which I wrote a long-term review of) is pretty dang good as-is. The glorious B58—in the latest models now making an incorrigible 386 horsepower—is the ideal balance of fuel efficiency and performance. It sounds good, too. And thanks to a range goodies offered in the Cooling and High Performance Tire Package, you can get pretty close to ZHP greatness still today. That said: where the heck is our G20 ZHP?! Maybe the best is yet to come.