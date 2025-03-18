One of the best reasons to keep an old car on the road is the unique factor. Anyone can walk into any BMW dealership, almost anywhere, and pick up a 3 Series that’s more or less identical to any other new M3 on the road today. But keeping an older car alive—or even better, bringing one back from the brink—is often a much more appealing prospect for enthusiasts. A certain E36 wagon I have the pleasure of introducing is all the proof you need.

This E36 Touring’s Story

This 328i Touring—VIN EV09078—left the factory on November 30th, 1996. Initial delivery occurred on December 3rd, 1996, at Autohaus Buder-Hubatsch in Weißwasser, Oberlausitz, Germany. It came from the factory in quintessential “enthusiast spec:” Techno Violet metallic paint with black leather/cloth upholstery, no sunroof, a manual transmission, and the M Sport Package. The original owner(s) used the car as intended. As a result, the vehicle has seen the full force of the elements, suffering heavy rust. But 25 years later, it has taken on a new life. It was shipped to its new owner in the US, Sean (President of Precision Sport Industries), in 2022. It sat for a little bit more time while its new steward collected parts to bring his restoration vision to life.

E36 Touring Restoration, Modifications, and Improvements

But this E36 Touring so more than just a restoration. Sean sought out quality OEM replacement parts as needed. You can’t replace the originals in some cases, so you’ll spot components like an M Tech II steering wheel, original black plastic and rubber exterior trim, and OEM windshield and rear hatch glass. A glass-out respray in the car’s original Techno Violet, a custom interior with “Vader” seats lifted from an M3, and an anthracite Alcantara headliner bring a little bit of an OEM+ look that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

No build is complete without a little bit of aftermarket spice. So, Sean sourced aftermarket components to allow the E36 Touring to reliably deliver on the promise of being the Ultimate Driving Machine. A set of 17-inch BBS E87 wheels, drilled brake rotors, Motion coilovers, SPL rear camber arms, and the complete catalog of Powerflex suspension bushings found their way onto the car. A handful of other small details—like OEM French fog lights, reinforced and powdercoated subframes, and upgraded Bosch glass headlights—round out this as one of the most comprehensive E36 Touring refreshes we’ve ever laid eyes on.

It’s good to see another E36 Touring will presumably be sticking around for a while—on US roads, no less. Especially one that could’ve just as easily ended up discarded and run ragged. Enjoy perusing our gallery of what is without a doubt a rolling piece of E36 art. [Photos: Dan Levins / @Klapped.Media]