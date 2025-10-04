BMW hasn’t shown the U11 chassis X1 a ton of love since its introduction in 2023, but the 2026 model year sees another incremental improvement over last year’s model. If you’ve forgotten, the most substantial change for last year was the addition of standard heated seats. The 2026 BMW X1 adds wireless phone charging, auto-dimming mirrors, and Comfort Access as standard equipment. Furthermore, BMW treats us to a smattering of new paint options, including Night Dusk Blue and Dune Grey. Overall, the smallest and least expensive BMW SUV in the lineup continues to offer a solid value — despite a not insubstantial hike in MSRP.

2026 BMW X1 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The base X1 xDrive28i produces 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, enough to launch it from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. For drivers looking for something more spirited, the X1 M35i raises the stakes with 312 horsepower while retaining the same torque figure. The latter cuts the sprint from zero to 60 mph to just 5.0 seconds and benefits from an adaptive M suspension, larger wheels, and the full suite of M Sport upgrades for sharper handling.

In a segment often defined by bland driving dynamics, the X1 distinguishes itself. Despite completely carryover powertrain options, the 2026 BMW X1 is far and away one of the most enjoyable vehicles in its class to pilot on a curvy road.

2026 BMW X1 Fuel Economy and MPG

Since BMW hasn’t updated the drivetrain, the 2026 BMW X1 offers basically the same fuel economy as the outgoing version. The EPA estimates the 2026 BMW X1 xDrive28i at 24 mpg in the city, 33 mpg on the highway, and 28 mpg combined. The sportier M35i isn’t quite as efficient but still respectable, coming in at 24/32/27 mpg. Oddly enough, the 2026 X1 M35i has gained an MPG or two since its introduction while the base car has lost one mpg in each scenario. We chalk it up to rounding errors and expect all current generation X1s to behave more or less the same from an efficiency standpoint.

Interior and Cargo Space

BMW made heated front seats standard across the X1 lineup just last year, which continues to boost value. Leather still isn’t available, but the Veganza synthetic upholstery does a convincing job of mimicking the real thing. Accents like genuine wood and aluminum elevate the cabin, giving it a premium feel without falling into the stark minimalism of brands like Tesla. Or, for that matter, the newer Neue Klasse vehicles.

With 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, the X1 provides up to 57.2 cubic feet of cargo space. That figure edges out rivals like the all-new for 2026 Audi Q3, and it’s nearly identical to the Volvo XC40. It still falls five cubic feet short of the roomier Mercedes-Benz GLB. Realistically, cargo volume is the one place where the Benz has an advantage.

2026 BMW X1 Technology and Connectivity

The screen carries over unchanged from last year. Drivers get a curved display housing a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10.7-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and the usual suite of features. Operating System 9 with QuickSelect means a fairly intuitive driving experience should you find yourself venturing away from your phone’s familiar interface.

BMW added a Wi-Fi hotspot to the standard equipment list last year. This year, the brand goes a bit further, adding wireless phone charging, auto-dimming mirrors, and Comfort Access as standard, too. The Convenience Package, which previously bundled many of those now-standard features, drops $550 from its price tag this year. It now adds a heated steering wheel, panoramic moonroof, and remote engine start for $1,400. No moonroof a la carte, so it’s probably worthwhile on that merit alone. The $2,900 Technology Package is a bit dear for this segment, and we’d skip it unless you absolutely need the head-up display/360-degree camera.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2026 BMW X1 comes with all the basics included, which is now becoming more or less industry standard in this segment. That means Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning. Like last year, the $500 Driving Assistance Plus Package is a good buy, adding lane centering and adaptive cruise control. A more expensive $1,700 package adds Traffic Jam Assist and Active Lane Keep, but again, unless you really need it, we’d caution against loading up the options since value becomes dubious the closer the BMW X1 inches to $50,000. Or, in the M35’s case, $56,000 or so.

2026 BMW X1 Pricing

The newest BMW X1 starts at $42,800, which represents a $2,000 or so increase from last year. The additional standard equipment and expanded color palette — hopefully — make that price change an easier pill to swallow. It’s now on the pricier side for the segment, but it still undercuts the Mercedes GLB and will likely be as close as makes no difference to the 2026 Audi Q3. The 228 Gran Coupe is quite a bit cheaper, starting at $39,600, but if you need xDrive the 2 Series ends up within $1,000 of the X1 anyway. The X1 is the better buy in most cases. And if you’re looking at performance trims, you’ll quickly realize that many competitors are a lot pricier than the X1 M35i — ahem, AMG.

2026 BMW X1: Our Take

The BMW X1 is better than it has ever been — aside from, possibly, the cool rear-wheel drive version that launched the nameplate. Sure, the guys driving M3s will still snub you, but it’s a dynamic and fun package for what it is. It’s a lot easier on the wallet to own than that M3, too. Whether you’re new to the brand or find the X1’s bite-size SUV proportions to be exactly what you need, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.