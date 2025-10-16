Underneath it’s stylish and slicked-back looks, the BMW X2 is identical to the more traditionally-shaped BMW X1. So, it stands to reason that the model usually receives the same updates and upgrades year to year. After adding heated seats and a 5G hotspot to the list of standard equipment last year, BMW’s adding even more to the 2026 BMW X2. Wireless phone charging, auto-dimming/power-folding mirrors, and Comfort Access keyless entry are now complimentary, improving upon the small SUV’s already impressive value. Aside from the tweaks to standard equipment, the X2 gains one new exterior paint color—Dune Grey. Production for the 2026 model year starts in July 2025, which means it’s available now.

2026 BMW X2 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

No news is good news in the powertrain department. The latest X2 carries over a familiar and proven setup under the hood. Both trims feature a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. It’s a strong and responsive pairing, made even sharper by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic that delivers quick, precise shifts no matter the situation.

In the X2 xDrive28i, that setup produces 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque—more than enough for a small crossover. That said, despite an impressive torque figure, quickness isn’t the entry-level model’s strong point. Zero to 60 mph occurs in around 6.2 seconds. Step up to the M35i, and output climbs to 312 horsepower, although torque stays the same. BMW says it’ll hit 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds, and that figure feels completely believable. For those who value a bit of performance punch, the M35i easily justifies its higher price tag.

2026 BMW X2 Fuel Economy and MPG

While the X2’s powertrain is perhaps not as inspiring as something from a full-fat M Series vehicle, it does a good job of balancing performance and efficiency. The EPA estimates the standard X2 xDrive to achieve 28 mpg combined, thanks to 24 mpg city and 34 mpg highway. Meanwhile, the hotter “M lite” clearly trades power for fuel economy. The EPA estimates the 2026 BMW X2 M35i at 23 mpg city and 31 mpg highway for a combined 26 mpg overall. The mechanically identical 2026 BMW X1 achieves 1 mpg better in M35 guise, but base-for-base, the X2 beats it out by 1 mpg. Perhaps the coupe-like shape really does have some aerodynamic advantages?

Interior and Cargo Space

Like most other luxury subcompact SUVs, the 2026 BMW X2 imitates cockpits from models higher up the ladder. A more traditional steering wheel—and the lack of leather options—are the primary differentiators. But really, there’s little separating the X2’s interior from the one you’ll find in more upscale models like the X3. Opting for the M Sport Package unlocks cool Alcantara-accented thrones that drive the cabin vibes even further upmarket.

The 2026 BMW X2 provides drivers with 51.7 cubic feet of cargo space, around 5.5 cubic feet less than the more practical BMW X1. It retains the model’s 40/20/40 split-folding rear seatback, which is helpful and notably absent from some competitors. The Volvo XC40, for example, only offers a 60/40 split. Overall, the X2 is not the most practical SUV choice. But that’s the price one pays for the vehicle’s unique styling.

2026 BMW X2 Technology and Connectivity

No updates to note for the X2 in this area. The latest version continues to feature a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10.7-inch central touchscreen, both forming part of the BMW Curved Display that sits atop the dashboard. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto remain standard equipment. One notable drawback of the X2 (and its X1 sibling) is how quickly the cost rises once you start adding options. But there’s actually some good news there.

With the increase in standard equipment (and, ahem, MSRP—we’ll get to that later) comes a drop in price for the Convenience Package. It drops $700, now commanding $1,100 and becoming an even better value. Check the box: you’ll get a panoramic roof, heated steering wheel, and remote engine start. The Technology Package also touts more palatable pricing. It’s now worth considering, demanding $2,600 (down from $3,200 from last year) and contributing Augmented Reality features, a head-up display, and surround-view camera.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The X2 doesn’t gain any new driver-assistance tech this year, but it still includes the essentials. Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning are all standard fare. Parking sensors (Park Distance Control) are also included, though a full Surround View camera system remains locked behind the optional Technology Package. Drivers can add Active Cruise Control for $500 or spring for the $1,700 adaptive version with stop-and-go capability. Active Cruise is a solid upgrade, but the pricier option feels unnecessary. After all, much of the X2’s appeal lies in its engaging drive, not in letting it handle traffic jams for you.

2026 BMW X2 Pricing

BMW increases prices for the 2026 BMW X2. The small SUV starts at $44,300 before delivery, up from $42,450 last year. It’s a price increase perhaps not commensurate with the added standard equipment, but it is of some consolation. Stepping up to the more powerful X2 M35i xDrive means spending $53,400. While that’s a substantial step up in price—you could take home an X3 with some options for the same amount—the additional equipment is arguably worth it. The more aggressive engine, suspension, tire and wheel setup, and aesthetics are worthwhile on their own. The added standard equipment, like a Harman/Kardon sound system, continues to build value.

2026 BMW X2: Our Take

We love the X2 for mostly the same reasons we love the X1. It’s a dynamic small SUV that drives as good as the segment allows. Style is a matter of taste, but the X2 is hardly the most egregious design coming out of Munich these days. Between the two, we’d really only opt for the BMW X1 to enjoy a slightly lower MSRP and marginally more cargo space. Either way, though, compact SUVs hardly get better than this.