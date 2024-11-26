Let’s get this out of the way: The new BMW M235 Gran Coupe is not a looker. I shared these sentiments with the BMW team the first time I saw the car a few months ago. Granted, it is better looking and arguably better designed than the outgoing model, but you can only do so much with a package of that kind. I’m not looking for excuses on their part; I still think someone should have raised their hand when they first saw the car, but the packaging of front-wheel drive cars comes with a lot of design constraints, like the short bonnet and stubby rear-end.

The Design – The Elephant in the Room

In fact, from a three quarter front-view, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe is actually quite sporty looking and stylish, but it’s the head-on front-end that’s been attracting comparisons with other brands. The rear end is exactly what we expected, considering we’ve already seen the new 1 Series F74: double lights inside the taillight which are meant to separate the front-wheel drive lineup from the rest of the RWD-based family.

Inside, I have no issues with the car. It’s actually quite stylish and a bit more high tech than its predecessor. The seats are not only beautiful to look at, but also to sit, on and off the track. The dashboard is what I expected also: mostly buttonless and iDriverless. Still, BMW has given the 2 Series Gran Coupe a fairly premium interior considering the price point.

Engine Specs and Performance

Now with this out of the way, it’s time to focus on what maybe matters to most BMW customers: the specs and driving experience. Under the hood, the new 2025 BMW M235 Gran Coupe is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (B48). In the U.S. market, this powerplant delivers 312 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, enabling the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 4.7 seconds. European models, due to stricter emissions regulations, are tuned to produce 296 horsepower while maintaining the same torque output.

2025 BMW M235 Gran Coupe Good Affordable price for a BMW in 2025

Plenty of power for daily driving

Practical and spacious Bad The design is controversial

The transmission is a bit laggy

Lack of iDrive controller

A significant update for 2025 is the introduction of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, replacing the previous eight-speed automatic. This new gearbox is designed to enhance both performance and efficiency, but it comes with a downside as well. More on that in a second. Additionally, the new M235 comes standard with BMW’s M Adaptive Suspension, offering a balance between comfort and sporty feel on the road.

On The Track

A few laps around the track at the BMW Performance Center provided the perfect opportunity to push the car to its limits and experience how it performs under more demanding driving conditions. Here, the M Technology Package makes all the difference. The mechanical front differential lock and stiffer components, like aluminum brackets and solid piston dampers, bring a level of composure and confidence that’s hard to fault. Braking, thanks to M compound brakes with pads borrowed from the M3 and M4, is precise and inspires trust. However, the front-wheel-drive platform reveals its limits during hard cornering, with some torque steer and understeer creeping in. That said, BMW engineers have cleverly tuned the car to mimic rear-wheel-drive behavior with a touch of engineered “oversteer” at the rear—enough to add excitement but not fear. You can also see this in the video below.

Off the track, the Gran Coupe shifts gears—figuratively and literally. In Comfort Mode, it transforms into a relaxed commuter, with a softer suspension and more forgiving throttle response. The dual-clutch transmission is laggy here though, something I’ve experienced in all the new BMWs that use this gearbox (X1 and X2, for example). Of course, the steering also becomes lighter, which is ideal for navigating city streets or cruising on highways. It’s a car that feels perfectly at home on your morning commute, which is likely where it will spend the majority of its time.

Steering and Suspension Feel

Overall, the steering, while fairly precise, doesn’t offer the level of feedback enthusiasts might expect from a BMW. In Comfort Mode, it feels muted and disconnected, though switching to Sport Mode tightens things up significantly.

The suspension setup is where the M235 Gran Coupe shines brightest. The standard M Adaptive Suspension strikes a fine balance between comfort and agility, but the M Technology Package takes things a step further. The ride becomes firmer and more controlled, particularly in Sport Mode, making it well-suited for high-speed cornering. On curvy roads, the car feels planted and responsive, with minimal body roll, though its stiff setup can make it slightly jittery over uneven surfaces.

Driving Curvy Roads: Confidence in Every Turn

When the roads get twisty, the new 2025 BMW M235 Gran Coupe proves it can be fun, or as fun as a front-wheel drive car can be. Its playful handling is enhanced by the fine-tuned chassis and the fake oversteer effect, which brings the rear end to life during spirited driving. This engineering trickery adds a sense of dynamism often missing in front-wheel-drive-based cars. The result is a car that feels surprisingly agile for its size and power.

That said, the car’s larger dimensions compared to the M135 hatchback are noticeable. While it’s more stable at higher speeds, the M235 Gran Coupe doesn’t quite match the nimbleness of its smaller sibling. The M135, with its compact footprint and lighter weight, feels sharper and more engaging on tighter roads, whereas the M235 shines on more open, flowing routes. The M135 hatchback is tailored for European-style roads, where its compact size and agility come into play. It’s undeniably the more playful option for enthusiasts who prioritize pure driving dynamics.

The M235 Gran Coupe, however, is better suited for the U.S. market, where its four-door practicality and slightly more refined demeanor appeal to a broader range of drivers. It’s a more mature take on the platform, sacrificing some of the hatchback’s raw excitement for increased versatility and comfort.

There’s a caveat, though: unless you’re absolutely certain you’ll be pushing the M235 to its sportier limits, I’d recommend skipping the M Technology Package. While it adds significant value with its performance-focused features, it does make the car feel noticeably stiffer, which might not suit the needs of a daily driver.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 BMW M235 Gran Coupe is a well-rounded package, ideal for those looking to make their entry into the BMW brand. At the same time, the M Technology Package transforms it into a good performer on curvy roads, though its stiff ride might not be for everyone. Overall, the F74 M235 Gran Coupe has been improved quite a bit over the first generation. But if you’re an enthusiast craving the sharpest driving experience on a tighter budget, the F70 M135 might be the better pick. Either way, BMW has created a car that’s sure to satisfy customers in the entry-level premium segment.