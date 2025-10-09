BMW is reviving the i3 name for its first Neue Klasse sedan — a car that promises up to 900 km of range, 400 kW charging, and M-level performance. Here’s why the 2026 BMW i3 could redefine what a sport sedan feels like in the electric era.

The new i3, internally known as NA0, will arrive in 2026 and sit on BMW’s all-new Neue Klasse architecture, the same platform that debuts next year with the iX3 SUV. The name was confirmed by BMW CEO Oliver Zipse during the iX3’s world premiere in September, ending speculation about whether BMW would revive the i3 badge. And if the early details are any indication, this could be one of BMW’s most exciting electric cars yet.

A Full Lineup — From a Rumored i3 20 to i3 M60

BMW isn’t launching just one i3. Expect a full lineup, starting with the entry-level i3 20 and topping out with the i3 M60, which will act as a preview for the first electric M3 (ZA0). While official specs haven’t been released, it’s reasonable to expect the M60 to use a dual-motor setup producing around 620 to 630 horsepower. That figure fits right in with today’s i5 M60, i4 M60, and iX M60, all of which deliver roughly 600 horsepower. Neue Klasse models should take things slightly higher — partly for bragging rights, but also to create space for the lesser versions like the i3 40 and i3 50.

It’s a smart strategy that mirrors how BMW has long structured its combustion models.

Gen6 Tech: More Range, Faster Charging

Underneath it all is BMW’s latest Gen6 battery and motor technology, which promises big gains in both range and performance. Depending on the model, the new i3 could travel up to 900 kilometers (about 559 miles) on the WLTP cycle. That’s not wishful thinking — BMW’s new cells are 20 percent more energy-dense and 30 percent faster to charge than before.

Speaking of charging, the i3 will likely match the 400 kW rate of the upcoming iX3. In real-world terms, that’s roughly 372 km (231 miles) added in 10 minutes, or about 175 miles on the EPA cycle. Even the rumored sportier i3 M60, which will trade some range for performance, should be comfortably efficient thanks to lighter, more compact drive units and better thermal management.

Design: A Modern Nod to the E30

If you’ve seen the Vision Neue Klasse Concept, you already have a sense of what’s coming — and spy photos suggest BMW isn’t straying far from it. The new i3 will have classic three-box proportions, a low stance, and an upright rear that instantly recalls the E30 3 Series. At the front, BMW is bringing back a shark-nose profile with smaller, illuminated kidney grilles and a modern take on the dual-headlight design. Around back, the car adopts a thin light bar that stretches across the trunk lid, flanked by slim taillights possibly integrated into the rear spoiler — just like the concept car.

It’s clean, purposeful, and refreshingly BMW.

A Segment with Room to Grow

It’s been almost ten years since the Tesla Model 3 arrived (2017), and surprisingly, few true rivals have followed. Apart from the Polestar 2 and Hyundai Ioniq 6, the midsize electric sedan market is still wide open. There’s a reason for that: margins. Automakers have focused on electric SUVs and high-end models because they’re easier to sell at higher prices. Mid-range sedans like the i3 are tougher to make profitable, especially under the $50,000 mark.

But that’s exactly what gives BMW an opening. The i3 could fill a gap that enthusiasts have been waiting for — a driver’s EV that doesn’t feel like a compromise.

Driving Feel: The Heart of Joy Lives On

Earlier this year, I spent time behind the wheel of the iX3 prototype built on the same Neue Klasse platform. Despite being a tall SUV, it was shockingly composed. The Heart of Joy central computer — BMW’s new system that coordinates power delivery, chassis control, and steering — made the car feel more alive than any EV I’ve driven from the brand so far.

Now, imagine that technology in a lighter, lower sedan. That’s where the i3 comes in. It’s being designed not just to be quick, but to feel connected, responsive, and fun in the way that makes BMWs special. I even like its codename: NA0, signaling the start of a new era for BMW.

The iX3 might be the family car I’d buy with my head. But the i3? That’s the one I’d buy with my heart. At least until the electric M3 shows up.