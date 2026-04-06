Article Summary The rebirth of Neue Klasse started with BMW and will continue with MINI and Rolls-Royce.

Neue Klasse will spread across both ICE and EV portfolios.

BMW aims to adapt the tech to better fit the other Group brands.

With iX3 deliveries underway in Europe, Neue Klasse is officially back. The i3 arrives later this year, and these two models are just the tip of the iceberg. The 7 Series facelift debuting this month will be followed in the summer by the next-generation X5. All told, BMW will launch 40 new or updated models by the end of 2027.

Neue Klasse won’t be exclusive to models carrying the roundel, though. In an interview with Automobilwoche, BMW’s R&D boss Joachim Post explained that the new technology will be rolled out to other Group brands. However, don’t expect MINI or Rolls-Royce to simply carry over the solutions found in BMW-badged models. Instead, the plan is to adapt these developments to better fit each brand.

“We don’t develop technology just for one brand, but for our entire portfolio. From MINI to Rolls-Royce, all brands benefit from the advancements we’ve made with the Neue Klasse. Of course, a MINI has completely different characteristics than a Rolls-Royce. But our aim as a global manufacturer is always to leverage synergies across all our brands. This doesn’t mean we’ll simply transfer the Panoramic iDrive display and operating concept to Rolls-Royce, but there are opportunities for adaptation.”

There has been some confusion about whether Neue Klasse is exclusively for electric vehicles. While components such as batteries and electric motors are inherently EV-specific, the iDrive X can also be installed in cars with combustion engines. The same applies to the new design language, which will be rolled out across the lineup regardless of powertrain.

Although not mentioned during the interview, we can reasonably assume that newcomer ALPINA will also benefit from Neue Klasse. We believe it extends beyond infotainment to electrification. As previously reported, BMW plans to sell i7 and iX7 models with an ALPINA badge later this decade.

It makes perfect sense for automakers to develop hardware and software that can be deployed across as many vehicles as possible. Achieving economies of scale is critical to a company’s bottom line, rather than maintaining separate technology subsets for each model series or brand.

Of course, there will be adjustments to suit each marque. As a result, don’t expect the pillar-to-pillar projection at the base of the BMW i3’s windshield to be carried over unchanged to everything from a MINI Cooper to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Source: Automobilwoche (subscription required)