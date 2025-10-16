Ask any automaker whether there’s room in the lineup for another crossover, and most will say yes. It’s safe to say BMW is a master at expanding its SUV portfolio. Just look at how many models have joined the range since the original X5 (“E53”) debuted in 1999. From the compact X1 to the gargantuan X7, there’s something for nearly everyone. Even the iX and XM belong to the same family, despite breaking away from the traditional alphanumeric naming scheme.

That brings us to today’s topic: What should BMW call a potential new “rugged” SUV? As previously reported by media, Munich is allegedly considering a high-riding model to take on the Mercedes G-Class and Land Rover Defender. Audi wants in on the action, too, so the niche for adventure-oriented family vehicles is about to grow. If it comes to life, this new SUV should go where no other BMW has gone before.

The rumor mill churns out that this addition to BMW’s “X” portfolio won’t just be a dressed-up version of the next-generation X5 (“G65”) or X7 (“G67”). Automotive News reported that it carries a separate codename, “G74.” It indicates a standalone product rather than an off-road trim for an existing model. Hopefully, that implies boxy styling is making a comeback.

If history is any indication, BMW will likely stick to its familiar naming structure instead of choosing an actual name. Logic suggests it will combine “X” with another letter, since Munich has already used up the numbers. Sure, it could go with “X8.” If you recall, it’s a designation mistakenly linked to the XM before its debut. However, “X8” would only make sense if the newcomer were larger than the X7, but we don’t know whether that’s necessarily the case.

Logic says that it has to be on the bigger side with seating for six or seven. It also remains to be seen whether it will feature a split tailgate similar to the X5, X7, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. There is also a possibility that this new SUV won’t sit at the top of the “X” lineup, as BMW will likely keep that spot for the X7 and its future ALPINA variant. Instead, it could be a distinct model, positioned alongside other outliers like the iX and XM.

Potential Names: XR, XA, XT, XS, XD, XF?

With that in mind, BMW could pair “X” with another letter. Early reports suggest the project is internally referred to as “Rugged,” so perhaps “XR” would fit? Some might associate it with Apple’s discontinued iPhone XR, but BMW didn’t seem bothered when “XM” brought to mind Citroën’s 1990s executive car.

Since it’s being designed as an adventure vehicle, “XA” could also work. Other possibilities include “XT” (Trail or Terrain), “XS” (Summit), “XD” (Discovery), or even “XF” (Frontier). The latter is a name reminiscent of Jaguar’s defunct 5 Series-rivaling sedan.

For now, it’s unclear whether the company has narrowed down its shortlist, or maybe even picked the final name. Or even fully approved this rumored project. But since product planning starts years in advance, and naming is no small matter, they might already have some ideas in mind. The XM raised more than a few eyebrows, so BMW will need to tread carefully when branding its next bold SUV.

Automotive News reported that BMW will build the new SUV in Spartanburg. It’s not a wild guess, given the company’s commitment to assembling at least six electric SUVs in South Carolina by 2030. That tells us it could feature both combustion engines and electrified versions since the CLAR architecture can accommodate both.

Please let us know in the comments how you would name a BMW that aims to take on the off-road circuit like never before.