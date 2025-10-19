Buying a used BMW in 2025 is a lot easier than it used to be. Many of the brand’s best modern models have dropped to reasonable prices compared to COVID-19 days, yet still feel every bit like proper BMWs — well-built, fun to drive, and filled with enough tech to make daily driving easy.

Not all used BMWs are equal, though. Some generations age better, both mechanically and financially. After looking through owners feedback, long-term reviews, and resale trends, these five stand out as the smartest buys right now.

1. BMW 3 Series (G20, 2019–2024)

The G20 3 Series fixed much of what enthusiasts didn’t like about the F30 that came before it. The steering got sharper, the ride became more balanced, and the overall build quality took a step up. The four-cylinder 330i is the best mix of performance and efficiency, while the six-cylinder M340i feels genuinely quick — a proper modern sports sedan without M3-level costs, and kidney grille. Both use reliable BMW modular engines (B48 and B58) that have earned solid reputations among owners.

Prices are reasonable (in the $40,000 range for 2023 Year Models) as the next-generation 3 Series approaches, but the G20 still feels current. Just look for cars with full service records and avoid early cars that saw fleet use or skipped maintenance intervals.

2. BMW 5 Series (G30, 2017–2024)

If you want a more comfortable and refined version of the 3 Series, the G30 5 Series is it. It’s quiet, well-made, and surprisingly engaging for its size. The 530i and 540i are the ones to go for — plenty of power, strong engines, and not as complex as the M550i or plug-in variants. Because many were leased, the used market is full of well-maintained examples with full histories. You’ll pay a bit more in upkeep compared to a 3 Series, but the overall ownership experience is solid.

The G30 still looks fresh inside and out, and the cabin materials are better than many newer luxury cars. It’s a proper business sedan that now sells for the price of a new compact.For example, you can find a 2023 BMW 540i with the B58 engine for below $50,000.

3. BMW X5 (G05, 2019–2024)

The G05 X5 hits the sweet spot between luxury SUV and everyday practicality. It’s comfortable, well-built, and still feels like a driver’s car — something you can’t say about all the competitors in the segment. The X5 xDrive40i is the best bet, powered by the very same B58 3.0-liter turbo inline-six. It’s smooth, quick, and relatively dependable if serviced on time. Used prices are now dipping into attractive territory as the next generation is a year away, and you’ll find a wide range of specs, from base models to fully loaded M Sports. You can find plenty of 2023 X5 xDrive40i models in the $45,000-$50,000 range.

It’s worth paying attention to optional equipment — air suspension, for instance, adds comfort but costs more to repair. Otherwise, the G05 stands out as one of the most rounded used luxury SUVs on the market.

4. BMW i3 (2014–2021)

The i3 was BMW’s first serious EV, and it still feels special. Built from carbon fiber and full of clever design details, it was ahead of its time in both engineering and sustainability. It’s also a personal favorite. Between our team members, we went through six BMW i3 models since its introduction in 2012, and the car still looks fresh and fun to drive.

As a used car, it’s ideal for city driving or short commutes. The later 120Ah battery models have realistic ranges of about 150 miles (not in the winter, of course), while older ones are cheaper but cover less distance. The i3 REx versions came with a tiny range-extending gasoline engine, which can be a good compromise if you’re worried about range.

It’s not the right car for long trips, but as a second vehicle or urban runabout, the i3 remains one of BMW’s most interesting and affordable used choices. Pricing is all over the place, from below $10,000 for a 2014-2015 model, to $20,000 for a 2021 Year Model.

5. BMW 2 Series (Coupe, 2021–2024)

The 2 Series is BMW at its simplest — compact, rear-wheel drive (or xDrive if needed), and fun. It’s the modern link to the brand’s classic coupes like the 2002 and E30. The M240i in particular is a standout, with the same B58 engine used in much more expensive cars.

You’ll trade some practicality for size and style, but the payoff is a car that’s genuinely enjoyable to drive. Prices for early G42-generation cars are starting to come down, making them a tempting option for enthusiasts who want a real driver’s car without going full M. And even though we believe the M240i is an underrated sports coupe, the 230i Coupe is the one that surprised us the most. Best part? It’s decently priced, even for a 2025 Year Model with low miles.

The 2 Series isn’t about luxury or gadgets — it’s about driving feel. And that’s something BMW still does better than most.

Is it he Right Time oo Buy a Used BMW?

There’s never been a better time to buy a used BMW. The last few generations combined modern reliability with classic driving dynamics, and depreciation has made them far more accessible. Buy carefully, get a pre-purchase inspection, and make sure maintenance records check out. Do that, and you’ll have a car that still feels every bit like the real thing — just without the new-car price tag.