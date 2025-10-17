While the 2027 BMW X5 is still a little ways off, new info is still trickling in as the weeks roll by. The newest leak names the upcoming X5’s powertrain and trim levels, confirms the production timeline we’ve reported on in the past, and also hints at a new color. The information comes via longtime bimmerpost user and info leak ynguldyn, who confirms the vehicle’s introduction for August 2026. Later in the year — December — BMW will introduce four other variants.

G65 X5 Powertrains Confirmed

We’ve known for a while that the G65 BMW X5 will come with hybrid, EV, and a number of internal combustion options. The latest information assigns official trim levels to the variants and a timeline. At the model’s introduction, U.S. offerings will only include “40x” (likely X5 40 xDrive), and non-U.S. markets will also see a diesel X5 introduced. No surprises there; the U.S.’s chances at a diesel have nearly never been lower. By the end of 2026, however, customers will have many more options. The United States will still have the option for a rear-wheel drive X5 40. All markets will see the “50ex,” which likely refers to the inline-six PHEV X5, alongside the “M60ex.” More than likely, the X5 M60e xDrive will combine V8 power with electrification. Finally, the “iX5 60x” is also included in the leak. We imagine that another more powerful EV trim might follow the iX5 60 xDrive, although it isn’t specified in the leak. No word on the hydrogen-powered model, either.

Despite varied powertrains, the G65 should look more or less identical inside and out no matter which powertrain you choose. Our first look at the X5 interior shows Neue Klasse running gear. And, all indicators from outside the vehicle point towards Neue Klasse styling. We still don’t have much insight into exactly how much power each G65 variant will make. But expect no less than the 375 horsepower the current base SUV makes.

New Colors Coming to the G65 X5

Along with a production timeline — arguably the most interesting bit of news — we also get information regarding a new color. Vancouver Green will be available on the G65, and it could join another new color the same (generally reliable) leak indicates is coming to Spartanburg: Grey Pine. While Grey Pine certainly sounds like a muted grey-green, Vancouver Green could be a deeper green closer to famous BMW greens in the past like Boston Green or Oxford Green. But, we’ll have to just wait and see.

Source: bimmerpost