BMW Italy has marked its ongoing partnership with AC Milan — where it serves as Premium Partner and Official Automotive Partner — with an exclusive preview of the new BMW iX3 for head coach Massimiliano Allegri and the club’s first team. During the event, AC Milan players were introduced to BMW’s next-generation all-electric Sports Activity Vehicle, which is the first of many Neue Klasse electric vehicles to arrive in the near future.

The presentation is the latest chapter in BMW’s deepening involvement with Europe’s biggest football clubs, where the brand uses the sport’s global reach to highlight its technological evolution and commitment to electrification. Alongside the AC Milan partnership, BMW’s collaboration with Real Madrid CF continues to be one of the brand’s most visible alliances, alongside the BMW Spain partnership with Carlos Alcaraz.

In Spain, the partnership with Real Madrid has also placed the BMW iX3 at the center of its marketing campaign. The all-electric SUV has featured prominently in promotional content with the club’s players. In Italy, BMW’s relationship with AC Milan has grown into one of the brand’s most successful and enduring sports partnerships. Over the years, BMW Italia has used the collaboration to celebrate major milestones and product launches.

In 2024, the company famously handed over 26 BMW XM plug-in hybrid SUVs to AC Milan’s players and staff in a spectacular ceremony inside a hangar at Milan Malpensa Airport, with each vehicle uniquely configured for its recipient. In 2025, the partnership was renewed for another season, extending BMW’s role as Premium Partner.

Now, with the unveiling of the new BMW iX3 to the AC Milan squad, BMW Italia is showcasing the first of a new generation of electric vehicles built on the brand’s Neue Klasse architecture. Set to arrive in Italy in 2026, the BMW iX3 50 xDrive is already available for configuration on bmw.it, starting at €69,900. [Source: BMW Italia]