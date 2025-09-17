BMW has extended its partnership with Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, strengthening a relationship that began in 2022. The brand has been involved in tennis for nearly four decades, from sponsoring the BMW Open in Munich to supporting top-level tournaments in Indian Wells, Rome, and Vienna. The continuation with Alcaraz shows BMW’s intent to stay visible in a sport it has backed consistently.

Uwe Dreher, Vice President Marketing BMW Europe, explained the move: “Tennis plays a fundamental role in our sponsorship portfolio. We are delighted to continue our journey with Carlos Alcaraz. His passion for sport and his pursuit of excellence are consistent with the values of our brand.”

A partnership that started early

Alcaraz signed with BMW in June 2022, before his first Grand Slam title and before becoming the youngest world No. 1 in ATP history later that year. BMW’s early support meant he was already fronting campaigns for the company’s electric cars when his career took off. Now 22, Alcaraz has collected six Grand Slam titles and returned to the top of the rankings after winning the US Open earlier this month. Carlos Alcaraz is no longer a rising star — with six Grand Slam titles at age 22, a feat matched by only a handful of legends like Björn Borg and Rafael Nadal, he’s already on a clear path to becoming a future Hall of Famer.

Looking back on the partnership, he said: “I am delighted to continue being part of the BMW family, whose values – honesty, excellence, innovation and joy – have always resonated deeply with my own. I am grateful to BMW for the support I received even before my first Grand Slam win and hope that we can enjoy many more successes together.”

BMW and tennis go back decades

BMW’s history in tennis began in 1987 with the BMW Open in Munich. The tournament has grown into one of the longest-standing partnerships in professional tennis and was upgraded to ATP 500 status in 2024. Beyond Munich, BMW is a sponsor of the ATP Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Rome, as well as the ATP 500 indoor tournament in Vienna.