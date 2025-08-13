AC Milan and BMW have renewed their agreement, extending a relationship that began in 2021. BMW will continue as the club’s premium and official automotive partner in Italy, keeping the German brand’s presence visible both on and off the pitch.

Partnership History

Over the past three years, the two have worked together on more than just branding. BMW has supplied players and staff with new models, ranging from M performance cars, the XM for example, to fully electric vehicles like the iX and i4. These deliveries often doubled as public events, with players collecting their cars at Casa Milan or BMW showrooms.

The partnership has also brought AC Milan players into BMW campaigns in Italy, and the two have hosted fan-focused events, charity initiatives, and exhibitions. Some of these have tied into shared sustainability goals — BMW pushing its EV lineup, Milan promoting environmental and social programs.

For the coming season, BMW and AC Milan plan to continue with joint events and appearances, as well as new ways to involve fans. While details aren’t public yet, previous seasons suggest a mix of in-person activations, digital content, and behind-the-scenes access that links the worlds of football and cars.

BMW’s Football Footprint

BMW’s work with AC Milan is part of a broader move into top-flight football. In Spain, BMW also sponsors Real Madrid, providing vehicles and working together on events and promotions. The two partnerships put the brand in front of millions of fans across Europe, each with its own local focus but sharing a similar approach — combining sport, engineering, and high-profile visibility.