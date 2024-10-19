BMW Italy and AC Milan inked a deal in March 2021, when the German luxury automaker became the Automotive Partner. A year later, the Munich-based company delivered a fleet of 25 cars to the team: 15 X6s, nine X5s, and one iX. The agreement was renewed last year when a whopping 45 vehicles were handed over to the players and management at the San Siro Hippodrome.

Once again, it’s that time of the year for AC Milan to get a fresh set of wheels. BMW Italia decided to kick things up by organizing a special handover event. At the Milano Malpensa Prime airport, no fewer than 26 XMs were placed inside a hangar. As if that wasn’t enough, five vehicles received an Individual paint: Petrol Mica, Frozen Black, Boston Green, Brands Hatch Grey, and Ruby Black.

BMW Italia is sharing only two images for now but a full photo gallery will be released on October 28. That’s also the day when we’ll see an “emotional video” on social media channels. The 26 vehicles will be used by AC Milan players and management throughout the 2024-2025 season. The XMs in question are the midlevel variant, slotting between the six-cylinder XM 50e and the flagship XM Label. We’re hearing this flavor of the electrified SUV will be dropped by the middle of next year.

A few weeks ago, BMW Spain handed over cars to the Real Madrid team as part of their ongoing collaboration. While AC Milan exclusively uses XMs, that’s not the case with the Spanish team. Some of the players do have XMs but there are also iX2s, i5s, i7s, and iXs.

Source: BMW Italia