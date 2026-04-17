Article Summary With just 725 miles on the clock, this has to be one of the nicest BMW M3 E92s out there.

The seller previously had it listed for $94,990, but don't be surprised if it'll fetch six figure when auction ends.

The mint-condition M3 comes with a clean Carfax report and a Texas title.

The M3 E92 will go down in history as the only M3 with a V8 engine. Sure, there was also the M3 GTR Strassenversion, but it doesn’t really count. Only three were ever built, and BMW didn’t actually sell any, making the car essentially unobtainable. If you missed your chance to buy the M3 E92 when it was new, the next best thing is now available.

A veritable time capsule, this 2011 car has just 725 miles (1,167 kilometers) on the clock. It looks as if it just rolled off the assembly line, even though that happened 15 years ago. The naturally aspirated 4.0-liter “S65” engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. This M3 generation was also offered with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, co-developed with Getrag. Like naturally aspirated engines, the DCT also belongs to a bygone era.

Getting back to the car at hand, this M3 E92 comes in Jet Black with a matching leather interior. With a carbon roof, a limited-slip differential, and gorgeous 19-inch wheels (Style 359), it has all the features you’d want. The future owner won’t need to change the tires, as the Michelin Pilot Sport rubber has a 2025 manufacturing date.

It’s a single-owner car originally ordered through BMW’s European Delivery program, which was discontinued in September 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. We previously covered the car when it appeared at a Texas dealer for $94,990. Now, they’re selling the car through Bring a Trailer.

As a sign that it’s been well cared for, there’s paint protection film (PPF) on the front bumper, headlights, mirror caps, and the leading sections of the hood and fenders. As impressive as the condition is, we hope the buyer will actually drive it. It’s a shame for such an enthusiast car to spend most of its life locked away in a garage. Then again, the owner can do whatever they please with it.

It’s currently listed on BaT at $61,500, but with four days left, expect the price to climb before the auction ends. Whether it will reach six figures remains to be seen, but this is an exceptionally rare opportunity to own a near-new M3 E92 with a clean Carfax report.

Its modern-day equivalent? There isn’t a direct match in today’s lineup. You could opt for a manual M4 Coupe starting at $83,550 before options, but the $70,350 M2 is actually closer in size to the M3 E92.

Source: Bring A Trailer