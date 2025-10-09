It’s 2025, but BMW is partying like it’s 1990 by celebrating South Africa’s iconic 325iS. Despite the name, this E30 tribute isn’t based on the 3 Series but on the smaller 2 Series. Then again, today’s 2er is still considerably larger than the second-generation 3er because car bloat hasn’t slowed down over the years. But that’s a story for another time. The modern-day homage to the car affectionately known as “Gusheshe” starts life as an M240i xDrive. Then come the retro-inspired touches.

The original’s double rear spoiler gets a modern interpretation using M Performance Parts for the trunk lid and upper rear glass. Black door handles also pay tribute to the 325iS, while the M Performance wheels are said to feature a heritage-inspired design. We’re not entirely convinced about the resemblance, but the alloys certainly make this M240i stand out.

BMW South Africa enhances the all-wheel-drive coupe further with the M Sport Pro Package and a carbon fiber front splitter. Buyers can choose the Fire Red paint shown here or opt for Skyscraper Grey, Sapphire Black, or Mineral White. Inside, the nostalgic theme continues with an armrest wrapped in Überkaro tartan. It’s a subtle nod to the Anthracite cloth upholstery of the original 325iS. A commemorative plaque completes the transformation.

Unlike its predecessor, which received mechanical upgrades, this tribute doesn’t go beyond visual changes. The 325iS Homage Edition retains the turbocharged inline-six engine rated at 382 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). The B58 sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The hardware is good for a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

The M division is building just 33 examples, sold exclusively through an online auction starting Tuesday, October 21. BMW South Africa set the reserve price at R1,435,000 (about $84,000 at current exchange rates) and will donate the proceeds to its supported charities.

Photos: BMW South Africa