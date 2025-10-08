Convertibles may be a dying breed, but MINI is holding down the fort. The F66 doesn’t have much to worry about in terms of competition. Small cars with folding roofs are few and far between these days. While the rumored J03 with an electric drivetrain sadly won’t be happening, at least the gasoline model remains part of this shrinking niche.

Fresh images taken along England’s southern coast show the Cooper S Convertible in an especially attractive spec. Photographed between Portsmouth and Dover, the diminutive cabrio looks right at home in British Racing Green, the perfect color for its seaside backdrop. MINI chose a stylish set of 18-inch, two-tone Slide Spoke wheels to complete the look.

In the UK, this F66 configuration comes in the Exclusive trim. It’s positioned midway between the base Classic and the Sport (known as the John Cooper Works Trim in other markets). Vibrant Silver accents enhance its visual appeal, complemented by beige synthetic leather (Vescin) upholstery for a striking combo.

Even if you’re not into small cars or convertibles, you have to admit this one’s a head-turner. There’s nothing quite like it in 2025; all the more reason to applaud MINI and the BMW Group for keeping the body style alive for at least one more generation. The F67 appears to have a bright future ahead, with production expected to continue until late 2030.

By the end of the decade, though, we’ll have lost several convertibles from the BMW Group lineup. The Z4 and 8 Series will be long gone, and the 4 Series Convertible (G23) is reportedly set to bow out by mid-2029. It’s possible that this MINI could be the last gasoline-powered convertible in the Group’s portfolio.

A two-door i4 with a folding top has been rumored, but there’s currently no sign of another BMW convertible with a combustion engine. As BMWBLOG previously reported, a direct replacement for the 4 Series Convertible hasn’t been approved yet. The outlook for these kinds of cars isn’t promising, so you might want to grab one while you still can.

Photos: MINI UK