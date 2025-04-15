There’s something uniquely liberating about driving a MINI John Cooper Works Convertible, especially these days when that segment is shrinking. Recently, I took the latest iteration of the iconic open-top hot hatch—the 2025 F67—out for an enthusiastic spin to see if MINI has retained its fun-loving spirit, while introducing some newfound refinement. This time, it was Savannah, Georgia’s cobblestone streets and scenic charm that became the backdrop for my drive, and while the local roads weren’t exactly driving nirvana, I still managed to hunt down some twisty backroads to push MINI’s latest convertible.

Powertrain and Performance: More Torque, More Fun

Under the hood is BMW’s trusty B48 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, rated at 228 horsepower and an impressive 280 lb-ft of torque—up significantly from the previous generation. The power is sent to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with has its own qualities and flaws. More on that in a second. MINI claims a 0-60 mph sprint of 6.2 seconds, but my real-world testing proved even quicker. On my first run, I clocked 5.94 seconds, followed by an even more impressive 5.82 seconds on a second attempt. Clearly, this JCW has more than enough pace to keep enthusiasts grinning from ear to ear.

The extra torque compared to the previous generation -nearly 50 fb-ft more- significantly enhances responsiveness, especially when the car is switched into the iconic “Go-Kart” mode, where the acceleration feels instant and punchy. I did notice, however, that in standard drive modes, the DCT occasionally hesitated when flooring it from a standstill—something MINI shares with several BMW models like the X1, X2, and the new 1 Series. Fortunately, switching into “Go-Kart” mode greatly mitigates this lag. It’s fair to say that most of the lag is only felt in the low RPM band and in the normal driving modes.

Driving Dynamics: MINI’s Go-Kart DNA Is Still There. Somewhat

The 2025 MINI JCW Convertible hasn’t lost its playful essence. With its widened track and newly fitted 215/40 tires, up from 205-section rubber previously, grip levels have noticeably improved, especially paired with the 18 inch Continental summer tires. Steering remains fairly sharp and responsive, but with a lack of feel coming from the front tires. Body roll is minimal, and the car feels impressively tight and composed, granted you’re in the Go-Kart Experience mode. The chassis still exhibits some torque steer, especially under hard acceleration, but it’s managed gracefully, adding rather than detracting from the driving excitement.

To dig deeper into how the JCW Convertible handles without a fixed roof, I spoke with MINI Product Manager Vikash Joshi. I asked specifically whether there were any setup differences between the F66 JCW Hardtop and the F67 JCW Convertible—particularly in terms of chassis tuning, suspension behavior, and overall structural rigidity.

The short answer? No, the core setup is identical between the two models. The longer explanation, however, reveals that the historically MINI convertibles includes additional reinforcements in the chassis to make up for the absence of a roof. These built-in structural supports ensure the F67 remains rigid and composed, even under spirited cornering—so you’re not sacrificing that classic MINI sharpness for the sake of open-air driving.

2025 MINI JCW Convertible (F67) Good Playful Performance with Added Torque

Improved Ride Comfort and Versatility

Unique Convertible Fun Factor Bad Limited Trunk Space

No Manual Transmission Option

Simplified Braking System

The new John Works Coopers features mechanically adaptive dampers—unlike the electronically controlled setups found in many of MINI’s BMW relatives. While this simpler design doesn’t absorb bumps as smoothly on rough roads, it really comes into its own when you’re pushing the car to its limits, delivering sharp, predictable handling where it counts. Better yet, for the performance-minded driver, the suspension setup supports coilover modifications, ideal for those who might occasionally hit the track.

Despite MINI’s decision to ditch the Brembo four-piston brakes in favor of simpler single-piston calipers, braking power remains robust. Sure, the Brembos offered superior track performance, but the new JCW brakes proved perfectly capable during my spirited road tests.

Exterior Design: Sleek and Sporty

Aesthetically, MINI has opted for a sleeker, more polished exterior design. The F67 JCW Convertible now sports cleaner lines, gloss-black trim around the grille and wheel arches, updated LED headlamps and taillights and new JCW badging. The checker-flag pattern on the soft top is another nice touch, underlining MINI’s playful character.

As for sound, the exhaust setup has changed too. Instead of dual pipes, there’s now a single outlet at the rear with another one hidden under the bumper. The valve on this one opens above 3,000 RPM, but I still wouldn’t call it loud. Granted, the fake exhaust sounds in the cabin are somewhat satisfying.

Length 152.2 in Height 56.3 in Width 68.7 in Wheelbase 98.2 in Weight 3,197 lbs.

Interior and Tech: Refined, Yet Quirky

Inside, the new 2025 MINI JCW Convertible doesn’t feel familiar anymore. MINI’s traditional instrument cluster is gone, replaced entirely by a striking 9.4-inch Samsung OLED central touchscreen, running the latest MINI Operating System 9. While visually appealing, I missed having critical information right behind the wheel. There’s still a helpful head-up display, but adjusting to the new layout requires some getting used to.

The JCW-specific interior blends vegan leather and sporty fabric upholstery with signature red accents, providing excellent side bolstering—especially noticeable during enthusiastic driving. The cabin maintains MINI’s quirky charm, even if the plastic switches and buttons raised questions about their quality. The knitted fabric also leaves me curious about its long-term durability. Even though MINI assured me that plenty of durability testing has been done on this knitted fabric.

MINI has thoughtfully included advanced Level 2 driver-assist features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and augmented-reality navigation, greatly enhancing comfort and safety for daily driving. You can also choose among seven distinct driving “Experiences,” further personalizing the digital interface and overall vehicle feel.

Convertible Top: Practical and Fun

The F67 continues MINI’s tradition of using a unique three-stage convertible soft top. It can partially open like a sunroof or fully retract in just 18 seconds, at speeds up to 18 mph—ideal for spontaneous top-down moments. Cargo space in the new JCW Convertible takes a noticeable hit compared to the hardtop. The tailgate opens in a pickup-truck-style drop-down fashion, revealing just 7.59 cubic feet of storage—and that shrinks to only 5.65 cubic feet when the roof is lowered. MINI does offer a workaround: you can lift the rear glass and fold down the back seats to make room for larger items.

On the plus side, MINI keeps things fun with a quirky feature called the Always Open Timer, which tracks how long you’ve driven with the roof down—because why not turn top-down cruising into a stat to brag about?

Daily Driving Is Better

Whether cruising through city streets or attacking twisty backroads, the F67 JCW Convertible feels at home. The ride is somewhat harsh in “Go-Kart” mode, as expected, transmitting road imperfections directly to the driver—but that’s the point. MINI purists who love that raw, connected feeling will feel right at home. However, softer modes significantly smooth out the ride quality, making the car more comfortable for daily driving. Steering becomes lighter, and throttle responses mellow, offering a calmer demeanor. While longtime enthusiasts might lament the slight shift toward comfort, the trade-off makes the JCW Convertible a better all-around daily driver.

Final Thoughts: More Refined Mischief

The 2025 MINI JCW Convertible undoubtedly represents a more mature approach to MINI’s legendary fun-driving formula. Yes, the absence of a manual transmission is keenly felt—this MINI cries out for a stick shift. The shift from Brembos to simpler brakes might also disappoint track enthusiasts. Yet despite these small concessions, the car remains deeply engaging, eager to dive into corners, and encourages playful driving at every opportunity.

In short, the 2025 MINI JCW Convertible is still the caffeinated Jack Russell of the automotive world—slightly more grown-up, but every bit as eager to play. The 2025 MINI JCW Convertible has a starting MSRP of $43,700. Starting MSRP excludes the destination and handling fee of $1,175.