The 2026 BMW M5 marks the second model year of the newest iteration of the decades-old M5 nameplate. The G90 (sedan) and G99 (Touring/wagon) chassis flip the model on its head, debuting a hybrid powertrain with sizable increases in both horsepower and curb weight. However, that hasn’t diminished the M5’s abilities in the areas that have historically mattered most for the model. Dramatic acceleration, overall good practicality, and rewarding dynamics characterize the new boss as very much same as the old boss. That said, almost nothing changes year-over-year, save addition of a couple interior upholstery choices. Also, it bears acknowledgment that the M5 comes with nearly every bell and whistle anyway — there simply wasn’t much for BMW to add.

2026 BMW M5 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Despite differences in the clothes they’re wearing, both the M5 sedan and M5 Touring sport identical hybrid powertrains underneath it all. The S68 engine — a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with mild hybrid capabilities on its own — pairs with an electric motor to offer 717 horsepower/535 kW and 738 pound-feet/1,000 Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is the sole gearbox choice, and the power meets the pavement courtesy of M xDrive all-wheel drive. BMW says zero to 60 mph happens in 3.4 seconds in sedan, with the Touring not far behind at 3.5 seconds. One small improvement for the 2026 model. The M5 gets a faster charging battery that taps out at 11 kW.

The M5’s perennial albatross is its curb weight: a heavy-hitting 5,400 pounds or so. The massive horsepower figure, combined with chunky (optional) 420-mm carbon ceramic brakes and very wide 285/295 front-rear profile tires, allow the M5 to continue the physics-defying tradition that began many years ago with the first BMW M badged SUVs. Yes, the car is heavy. But it may not be the neutered experience the YouTube reviews and Instagram comment sections might have led you to believe.

2026 BMW M5 Fuel Economy and MPG

When we visited this section last year, the EPA had yet to test the big hybrid. At the time, we thought the hybrid system might improve on the outgoing generation’s dismal 15 city and 21 highway mpg. We also said not to expect a miracle. The 2026 BMW M5 sedan is rated at 14 mpg combined, whereas the Touring model achieves just 13 mpg combined. Accounting for hybrid driving, those numbers shift to 47 mpge and 54 mpge. In testing, the sedan was good for 29 miles of all electric driving, while the Touring managed 25. Perhaps more alarmingly, the EPA only eked 280 miles from a tank — and that was from the sedan.

Interior and Cargo Space

The limited enhancements BMW makes to the M5 come primarily in the way of interior color choice. Newly available (from March 2025) are Dark Violet/Black and Taupe Grey/Deep Lagoon Merino leather options. in The Executive Package ($1,600 for Touring models, $1,850 for sedans) is well worth it, adding rear sunshades, rear heated seats, a surround view camera system, and front ventilated seats. Almost all options can be added a la carte, as well, but we suspect most buyers will just load the car up. At this price, why not?

If you’re after daily usability and true practicality, the M5 Touring is the one you want. The Touring offers 18 cubic feet of cargo space, which might not sound like a lot when you consider the sedan’s trunk offers 17 cubic feet of space. But fold down the seats, and the wagon comes up with 58 cubic feet of room. For reference, that’s just shy of Audi’s old RS6 Avant, which offered 59 cubic feet of stowage.

2026 BMW M5 Technology and Connectivity

Nothing new to report here. The new M5 gets the now-ubiquitous curved display with the usual array of tech goodies. Standard features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration, built-in navigation with real-time traffic updates, intuitive voice command functionality, and support for a wide range of BMW ConnectedDrive apps. The 2026 BMW M5 continues to rely on iDrive 8.5, powering the 14.9-inch center display and 12.3-inch M-specific digital instrument cluster.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2026 BMW M5 comes packed with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies designed to keep both driver and passengers secure in nearly any driving scenario. Standard equipment includes Frontal Collision Mitigation, which helps detect and prevent potential impacts with vehicles or obstacles ahead, and Lane Keeping Assistant, which provides gentle steering corrections to keep the car centered on the road. BMW also includes Active Blind Spot Detection, Rear End Collision Prep, and Cross Traffic Warning. In addition, BMW Assist comes standard, providing automatic collision notification, roadside assistance, and direct emergency contact features through BMW’s connected services.

For those who prefer an even higher degree of automation, the optional Driving Assistance Professional Package — priced at $1,700 — adds Steering Assistant, Lane Change Assistant, and adaptive cruise control with camera and radar integration for semi-autonomous highway driving. Still, for most enthusiasts, the joy of piloting an M5 lies in being in full control, and we suspect many will prefer to handle the steering duties themselves.

2026 BMW M5 Pricing

The M5 Sedan starts at $121,900, and you’ll need to tack on $2,000 more for the M5 Touring model. Audi sells a 2026 RS6 Avant in the States, which starts at $130,700. That’s about it as far as real competitors to the longroof go. In the sedan space, it’s noticeably more crowded. Cadillac will sell you a CT5-V Blackwing for around $100,000 and you can even get a manual transmission if so desired. The Porsche Panamera Turbo exists on the much higher end, commanding nearer $200,000. AMG’s direct M car competitors are a bit more…in flux than they have been in the past, so the closest you can get is an S63 that starts at $189,000. Or, an E53 with a 3.0-liter six-pot which we feel is, bluntly, hopelessly outgunned compared to the M5. An E63 is on the horizon, but for now, that’s all you can get.

2026 BMW M5: Our Take

If you pine for the days of a naturally-aspirated engine or a manual transmission, this simply isn’t the car for you. Nothing about driving the M5 really connects it to its predecessors, but there’s one common thread: today, as in the past, the BMW M5 is one of the highest performing and advanced sedans money can buy. And if that is the experience you’re chasing, you won’t be disappointed by the 2026 BMW M5.