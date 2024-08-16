We already looked at how the M5 Sedan compares to the AMG E-Class. We did it again when we laid eyes on the M5 Touring, comparing it to the Audi RS6 Avant. We’ve got one more comparison we need to make, and that’s how the M5 wagon compares to AMG’s current fast longroof – the AMG E53 Estate. While the two share a lot – a hybrid powertrain, stretched dimensions, and hefty curb weights – we’ll focus on the differences.

Exterior Design

Both the BMW M5 Touring and E53 Estate feature flared-out fenders and a more prominent grille when compared to their non-motorsport-infused counterparts. A roof spoiler, quad exhaust tips, signature LED lighting designs, and more aggressive front and rear bumpers are also present. So, there’s certainly no confusing them for any pedestrian 5 Series or E-Class Estate.

The side profile is equally clarifying for anyone who might be wondering if you bought the slow version. Larger alloy wheels, painted brakes, and additional ground effects give both longroofs a unique look. The M5 is longer, but only by a couple of inches (70-ish millimeters).

There’s no way around it: the Benz is classier looking. The M5 Touring is much more aggressive, featuring wider fender flares and more angular bodywork. In fact, the E53 Estate doesn’t even bolster its front fenders. Only the rear fenders bubble out by 22 millimeters (0.8 inches). While this will likely be a more fair comparison when the E63 Estate finally shows up, both are still lookers. The M5 just has a bit more edge to it.

Interior Design

Inside, the M5 Touring and E53 AMG Touring come with screens, lights, and squared-off steering wheels. The E53 has two – or three if you spring for the passenger-side screen – screens responsible for everything in the cockpit. The M5 condenses things to two screens comprising the single curved display. Both center consoles offer a mix of storage and controls.

Both interiors are busy but not cluttered. The M5 feels a lot more like a cockpit, while the E53 Estate feels more upscale. The screens are also integrated a little more naturally in the Merc. That lends it a bit more of a cohesive feel.

Performance

The E53 AMG makes up to 430 kW (576 horsepower) and a tremendous 750 Nm of torque (553 pound-feet). It uses a 3.0-liter inline six and high-voltage battery to achieve those lofty numbers and will sprint from zero to 60 mph in around 3.9 seconds.

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll note the M5 Touring more or less wipes the floor with the E53 AMG when you look at the numbers. Which is fair; the E63 is the more accurate comparison. As a refresher, the M5 Touring uses a 4.4-liter V8 with twin turbochargers. 717 horsepower (535 kW) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque. Interestingly, BMW claims the Touring makes it to 60 mph only 0.3 seconds quicker. We doubt that.

Technology

It’s a dead heat when it comes to technology, as both cars offer essentially the exact same features and services. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, voice commands…you get the gist. Like we said before, the screens are better integrated in the Benz, but we do love iDrive, especially with QuickSelect. Both also offer PHEV power that probably overcomplicates things long-term, but that’s another conversation.