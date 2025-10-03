It’s always nice to see BMW USA break down sales for each model it offers. It gives us a clear look at what sells and what doesn’t during a given period. Overall, the third quarter of 2025 was strong for business, with total shipments up 24% to 96,886 units. A closer look reveals triple-digit growth for two models: the 5 Series and the X2.

The “G60” surged by a massive 202.2%, reaching 7,578 units in the July-September interval. The success of the M5 Sedan (G90) and M5 Touring (G99) likely played a big role, especially since BMW admitted it hadn’t expected the wagon to be this popular.

The X2 also had an excellent third quarter, with shipments jumping 163.9% to 1,863 cars. It even outsold the model it’s set to replace, the X4. In fact, year-to-date figures show the two crossover-coupes are nearly evenly matched. Logic suggests the newer model will end the year ahead. With the X4 soon going out of production, the X2 will serve as its indirect successor. It’s worth noting that BMW doesn’t sell the fully electric iX2 in the US, so all its sales come from the gasoline version.

Although the Internet hasn’t exactly been kind to the X3, BMW reports sales rose 37% to 20,980 units in Q3. However, year-to-date numbers are nearly flat, inching up just 0.2%. Some expected demand to drop with the switch to the latest generation, but that hasn’t been the case. Ahead of a facelift due next year, the 7 Series continues to attract buyers. The flagship rose 59.5% in Q3 to 2,824 cars and is up 23.5% year-over-year, reaching 8,531 units.

The XM remains BMW’s worst-selling product in the US, once you exclude the surprise single i3 and 6 Series GT sales over the last three months. Elsewhere, the 8 Series continues its decline ahead of production ending in 2026. The Z4 will also bow out next year, but the roadster is holding steady with just a 1.3% drop in Q3 and remains up 9% through September.

The iX took a big hit, falling 33% in Q3. The large electric SUV hasn’t had a great year overall, with demand slipping 11.6%. As previously reported, BMW won’t renew the polarizing EV for a second generation. Instead, the iX5 will indirectly take its place in the lineup, alongside a larger iX7.

As with every sales chart, there are winners and losers. Overall, BMW USA is doing well in 2025, with total sales up 8.5% to 275,385 units in the first nine months of the year.