The recent spy shots of the upcoming BMW iX1 (NB5) have stirred plenty of speculation, but the biggest question isn’t about the iX1 itself. It’s about its sibling: the iX2. If BMW is preparing to move its smallest EV crossover onto the Neue Klasse platform, it would only make sense for the iX2 to join it. BMW hasn’t confirmed anything, but looking at the bigger picture, leaving the iX2 behind would be a strange move.

The iX1 and iX2 Are Already Popular in Europe

The iX1 is one of BMW’s most successful EVs in Europe today. Compact size, premium feel, and access to incentives have made it a hit with urban and suburban buyers. The iX2, though more niche, has built its own following. Its coupe-inspired styling attracts customers who want something less conventional, and in Europe, that recipe works.

With compact EV crossovers gaining traction, both models are positioned to stay competitive. It helps that they’ll almost certainly be built in Europe, keeping production close to demand.

Why the iX2 Should Move to Neue Klasse

The current BMW iX2 (U10) rides on the FAAR flexible platform. If BMW shifts the iX1 to Neue Klasse but leaves the iX2 behind, the lineup becomes unnecessarily fragmented. Building both on Neue Klasse makes more sense financially and technically.

More importantly, Neue Klasse changes how these cars will drive. Instead of today’s FWD-based setups, the architecture supports RWD as standard, with xDrive versions tuned with a rear bias. That’s a big win for driving character. Add BMW’s new “Heart of Joy” computer—integrating chassis, steering, and power management—and even a small crossover could feel sharper than its size suggests.

Range, Charging, and Everyday Use

Neue Klasse also means more efficient packaging. It’s fair to expect a roomier cabin thanks to the flat EV floor, with better legroom and storage than today’s model. The Gen6 batteries and electric motors will be another major upgrade.

Take the upcoming iX3 as a reference: BMW is targeting 400 miles of EPA range (and around 805 km WLTP in Europe). The iX2 likely won’t match that figure given its smaller size and battery, but even 300–350 miles EPA would put it ahead of many rivals. Combined with 800-volt architecture and charging speeds up to 350–400 kW, it becomes a practical car not just for cities, but for longer trips as well.

Design Freedom for the Funkier Sibling

The iX2 has always been the more expressive choice compared to the iX1. Its coupe-like proportions and playful stance give it a different personality. That could thrive on Neue Klasse, where shorter overhangs and EV-specific packaging free designers to push the styling further. The result could be one of BMW’s most distinctive compact EVs.

Will BMW Build A Neue Klasse iX2?

Word inside Munich is that an iX2 on Neue Klasse is at least under consideration, but it likely wouldn’t arrive before 2028-2029. An ICE-powered X2 could continue alongside it for a while, but the shift is clear: the future of BMW’s compact crossovers will still include electric drivetrains.

Will the car work for all markets? Not necessarily, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t be successful. Paired it with a good starting price and localized incentives, and a fun and affordable BMW iX2 could become a great daily drive for a small family.