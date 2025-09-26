There is a common misconception that ALPINA is merely a tuner. However, more than 40 years have passed since the German Federal Ministry of Transport recognized it as a car manufacturer. Each vehicle built in Buchloe carries an ALPINA-specific VIN and an individual production plaque.

But ALPINA does much more. It restores classic cars and even manufactures parts to keep older models on the road. For nearly 15 years, it has also worked directly with the BMW Group as a supplier of engineering services. In a new interview, CEO Andreas Bovensiepen reveals some of the projects the company his father founded has taken on in recent years.

We learn that some ALPINA engineers traveled to China to help BMW fine-tune the suspension of the electric MINI Cooper (J01). This isn’t the first time ALPINA has worked on a MINI. In the mid-2000s, a Cooper S Lux was based on the R53 generation. That one-off project received the signature wheels, blue body accents, and a more upscale interior trimmed in Alcantara.

Fast-forward to more recent years, and the company contributed to perfecting the dynamic stability control system (DSC) of an unnamed Rolls-Royce model. From what we’ve heard, ALPINA also collaborated with Toyota to tweak the axles of the Z4 M40i-based Supra Final Edition.

Although the BMW Group has acquired the rights to the ALPINA brand, the company itself will continue under the Bovensiepen family name. Beyond launching new cars, such as the Zagato-designed M4, it will continue supplying engineering services to the BMW Group.

As for the ALPINA brand, Andreas confirmed BMW will use the name mainly for its largest models. Think 7 Series and X7, but pushed further upmarket to bridge the gap with the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Cullinan. We’ve already reported on the strong likelihood of future electric vehicles based on those two luxury flagships. The 7 Series facelift, coming next year, is widely expected to spawn an ALPINA-badged i7.

The first-ever iX7 is due in 2027, and it is also likely to receive an ALPINA version. Gasoline flavors of both are also planned, and BMW has reportedly assigned the ALPINA models distinct internal codenames: “G72” for the 7 Series and “G69” for the X7.

Whether it’s the ALPINA brand or the family-run Bovensiepen company, the future looks bright.

Video: MotoManTV Podcast / YouTube