It’s been a little over three years since the BMW Group acquired the rights to the ALPINA brand. Since then, news has been relatively scarce, although we’ve heard about a plan to push the brand upmarket. There’s a reason why that hasn’t happened yet. The pre-existing agreement expires on December 31, 2025, so the new strategy will not take effect until next year.

But why is ALPINA moving under the BMW Group’s corporate umbrella in the first place? In a new interview on the MotoMan TV Podcast, CEO Andreas Bovensiepen explained how the deal came about. The son of the late company founder, Burkard Bovensiepen, revealed that BMW was the first to approach ALPINA about a potential tie-up.

BMW argued that increasingly strict regulations would make it difficult for small manufacturers like ALPINA to remain profitable, given how plug-in hybrids and EVs are expensive to engineer. With electrification becoming essential to meet fleet emissions targets, ALPINA’s focus on large-displacement luxury grand tourers would’ve made compliance especially challenging.

The situation is even tougher because exemptions for small manufacturers are no longer as lenient as they once were. Andreas noted this is particularly true in Europe, where the EU enforces some of the world’s strictest emissions standards. Case in point, the planned 2035 ban on new combustion-engine cars remains in place. However, it will be reviewed before the end of this year, so the combustion engine might live past the middle of the next decade.

Even if the EU softens its stance, ALPINA couldn’t continue selling pure inline-six and V8 models for much longer. Without plug-in hybrids or EVs in its lineup to offset emissions, the company would face hefty fines for exceeding CO2 limits. The regulatory debate is especially interesting given that, back in July 2021, Andreas admitted “customers currently feel no demand for battery-electric models.”

In the latest interview, he reiterated that BMW didn’t technically buy the company. Instead, only the rights to use the ALPINA brand. As stated in the original press release three years ago, “no shares in the company will be acquired.” The two firms will continue to collaborate, with ALPINA providing engineering and development services to the BMW Group.

Meanwhile, the Bovensiepen family has rebranded the business under its own name and even launched a new car. Unveiled earlier this year, it’s an M4 Convertible transformed into a coupe by Zagato, complete with a double-bubble roof. Production is scheduled for mid-2026 in limited numbers, with an estimated price between €400,000 and €500,000.

