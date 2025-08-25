BMW’s best-selling luxury SUV is about to enter a new chapter. The next-generation BMW X5, chassis code G65, begins production in 2026 and launches as a 2027 model year. Featuring Neue Klasse-inspired styling, cutting-edge technology, and the first-ever fully electric iX5, the new X5 lineup promises to be the most versatile yet. It’s an SUV worth waiting for, whether you want luxury, efficiency, or raw performance. In 2026, BMW’s flagship SUV is getting ready to cover all the bases.

G65: Next Generation BMW X5 Coming in 2026

The new X5 debuts as a 2027 model year, but production starts a lot earlier than that. As far as we know, the G65 will start production in August 2026. So, expect deliveries to start later in the year (from Q4 on) or early 2027. Spy shots indicate that the new X5 gets Neue Klasse influenced styling inside and out. Our first look at X5 interior revealed Neue Klasse additions like Panoramic Vision and a unique 17.9-inch center display.

Powertrains are varied, with gas, hybrid, and EV options all on the way. BMW could conceivably release a hydrogen-powered model; details are scant at the moment, though. If there is a hydrogen BMW X5 coming, it won’t be released with the initial lineup offering — 2028 production is more likely. Speaking of production: BMW, currently, is estimating G65 production to run through July 2035. That’s a longer than usual production cycle likely accounting for the huge variety of models on offer.

First Ever iX5 Coming in 2026

Arguably more exciting is the all-electric iX5. It’s the first of its kind, and BMW will allegedly offer three distinct grades: 50 xDrive, 60 xDrive, and M70 xDrive. As the G65 iX5 will effectively bump the iX from the lineup over time, expect enhanced performance but similar positioning. We’ve also heard reports of an iX5 Rex, or range-extended model with over 1,000 kilometers of range. The additional range comes from a smaller gas engine, or “range extender,” similar to what the i3 has. All electric X5s will rely on a new Neue Klasse battery with greatly increased performance overall, but hard numbers are still off-limits. We do know that the switch to an 800-volt architecture will enable max charging of 350 kW. That equates to 186 miles (300 kilometers) of added range in around ten minutes.

Gas, Hybrid, and Diesel G65 X5 Powertrain Breakdown

Reportedly, gas engines extend to six- and eight-cylinder models. The lineup may include at least two hybrid models, 50e xDrive and M60e xDrive; whether the S68 + battery combination will trickle down from the XM and M5 to the G65 X5 remains to be seen, but a G95 X5 M is planned. That said, we spied PHEV inline-six and V8 models testing just a few days ago. Should the S68 remain restricted to the M60 xDrive model, expect the M60e to sport a more powerful version of the B58 inline-six that will likely also sit under the hood of the 50e xDrive model.

Diesel options will be available, most likely only outside the US, and BMW continues to offer rear- and all-wheel drive options at the entry level (X5 40). China will also see long wheelbase versions, but they won’t come to other markets. Dimensionally, as always, the next X5 will be bigger overall than the current G05 model.

That about wraps it up on what we know about the G65 X5. With production starting around one year from now, leaks will likely ramp up as the date draws closer ahead of an official reveal a month or two before production begins. The new G65 will be a vastly different vehicle than the model we know today. We’re excited to see BMW hopefully nail it.