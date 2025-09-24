For years, BMW drivers in leasing programs faced a familiar dilemma: tune their cars and risk headaches at lease-end, or play it safe and return the car untouched. But that chapter is closing with the arrival of the new BMW M5 (G90) and M5 Touring (G99). For the first time, BMW is offering M Performance Parts as a factory option, meaning the upgrades are integrated into the leasing contract from day one, according to BimmerToday.

This new approach comes in Germany packaged under the name M Performance Package (option code 9S1). Instead of sourcing aftermarket parts and worrying about removal or resale later, customers can order aerodynamic upgrades directly through BMW when speccing their M5.

What the Package Includes

For the BMW M5 Sedan (G90), the package covers a front attachment, side skirt extensions, and a two-piece carbon fiber rear diffuser. Buyers must also add the M Carbon Exterior Package (71C), which includes a carbon roof, carbon mirror caps, and a larger rear spoiler lip. This combination creates a sharper, more aggressive look straight from the showroom. The BMW M5 Touring (G99) gets the same carbon fiber enhancements, plus distinctive rear side fins near the tailgate glass. These elements give the long-roof M5 a more athletic character, underlining its role as both a family hauler and autobahn weapon.

There are restrictions, however. Customers who want a trailer hitch (3AC) are out of luck: the pivoting ball head interferes with the diffuser, making the combination impossible.

How Much Does It Cost?

The surcharge depends on the body style. The M5 Sedan requires €7,700 for the M Performance Package, plus a mandatory €3,200 for the Carbon Exterior Package. The Touring commands a higher premium of €9,000 due to its extra components. Curiously, BMW won’t list the option in the online configurator yet. That means interested customers will need to speak directly with their dealer when ordering.

What’s Still Missing

Not everything from the M Performance catalog makes the cut. Items like carbon exhaust tip surrounds or decorative door decals are still aftermarket-only purchases. Since they’re not factory-installed, they remain outside of leasing contracts, leaving customers to handle resale or removal themselves.

For now, the option seems to be limited to the German market and the new M5. Whether the idea expands to other high-demand models like the M2, M3, or M4 will likely depend on how enthusiastically customers embrace it. But one thing is clear: BMW has found a way to merge style, performance, and practicality, even in the world of leasing.