A BMW pickup truck? While often speculated on and even longed for by some, it seems the closest we’ll get are the cool M3 pickup trucks running around BMW headquarters. And, of course, the odd truck conversion project birthed from enthusiast garages. In an exclusive chat with Bernd Koerber, Senior Vice President BMW Brand and Product Management, we asked about the possibility of a luxury pickup truck wearing a roundel. We got an unequivocal answer: it isn’t happening.

BMW Pickups Are a Hard No

We’ve chatted in the past with BMW execs about a Bavaria-born pickup. While answers were typically not optimistic about the brand’s future in the work truck segment, it wasn’t generally an outright no. Koerber, apparently, isn’t as willing to entertain. When asked about luxury pickup trucks, he’s clear: “I don’t think that would make sense,” he tells us. “Pickup? No. Pickup is not a segment we look at.” It looks like BMW is content with continuing to build large SUVs which are still the bread and butter in most markets.

Of course, Koeber’s response doesn’t really shock us. Back in 2023, when we got to interview Design Chief Adrian van Hooydonk, he didn’t exactly gush over the possibilities a BMW pickup truck offered. “It’s not an obvious fit for the BMW brand,” he told us. “We don’t have to go after every trend that is happening.” His latter comment refers to the elevated competition in the luxury pickup space, including electrified newcomers like Rivian and Tesla’s Cybertruck. He did admit that while the segment was becoming “interesting,” particularly with the addition of electrified powertrains, he didn’t think it was necessary for BMW to “jump in.”

Exploring Other Segments?

With Koerber making it clear that a BMW pickup isn’t happening, that leaves room to wonder what other directions BMW might take in the future. While the brand has no plans to enter the truck market, there’s always the possibility of exploring new types of utility vehicles or introducing specialized niche packages on existing SUVs. For now, BMW hasn’t addressed these ideas, and they remain nothing more than media speculation.

BMW has surprised before with unconventional products, so even if a pickup isn’t in the cards, enthusiasts can still speculate about other creative ways the brand might expand its lineup. In the mean time, the brand is preparing to launch a new generation of SUVs, starting with the G65 X5 in 2026, followed a year later by the G67 X7. So for those still hoping for a BMW ute, we apologize. But it isn’t in the cards for now.