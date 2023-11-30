Exactly four years later after its first introduction, the Tesla Cybertruck is finally here. The finalized production version of the pickup truck made its debut during an event at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Naturally, the unveiling was broadcasted through a livestream on X, previously recognized as Twitter.

Cybertruck Starts at $61,000

The starting price for the base Cybertruck model is $61,000, surpassing CEO Elon Musk’s initial promise by approximately $21,000 when the Cybertruck was initially introduced four years ago. Moreover, the least expensive model is not expected to be available until 2025. Musk expects to hit 250,000 Cybertrucks a year in 2025.

The Cybertruck has a striking design that resembles a stealth fighter jet more than a traditional pickup. It is made of ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel that is resistant to dents and corrosion. It also has an armored glass that is supposed to withstand high impacts, although it cracked during a live demonstration when a metal ball was thrown at it. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the glass will be fixed before production.

Seating for Six, Minimalistic Interior

The Cybertruck has a spacious cabin that can seat six people comfortably, with additional storage under the second-row seats. It also has a 18.5-inch touchscreen with an all-new customized user interface. It’s supplemented by another 9.4-inch screen for rear passengers. The truck has an adjustable air suspension that can raise and lower the vehicle by four inches in either direction, as well as self-leveling capabilities.

Of course, it’s a utility vehicle so expect plenty of features in that category. Tesla has also officially verified that the dimensions of the Cybertruck’s bed measure 6 feet by 4 feet, and the truck carries a curb weight of 6,859 pounds. The bed is equipped with both 120 and 240-volt power outlets.

Outlets : 4 x 120V

• 2 cabin outlets (up to 20A)

• 2 cargo bed outlets (up to 20A)

: 4 x 120V • 2 cabin outlets (up to 20A) • 2 cargo bed outlets (up to 20A) Outlets: 1 x 240V

• 1 cargo bed outlet (up to 40A)

The Cybertruck incorporates a steer-by-wire system that dynamically adjusts the steering wheel rotation based on vehicle speed and likely other factors. Additionally, it features rear-wheel steering and rear torque vectoring, with Elon Musk highlighting a turning circle smaller than that of a Model S. Furthermore, the Cybertruck operates on an 800-volt electric architecture.

Specs and Pricing Breakdown:

Rear-Wheel Drive: Price: $60,990

$60,990 Range: 250 miles

250 miles Range with extender: Not mentioned

Not mentioned Acceleration (0-60 mph): 6.5 sec

6.5 sec Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive

Rear-wheel drive Top speed: 112 mph

112 mph Towing capacity: 7,500 lbs

7,500 lbs Seating capacity: Up to six adults All-Wheel Drive: Price: $79,990

$79,990 Range: 340 miles

340 miles Range with extender: 470+ miles

470+ miles Acceleration (0-60 mph): 3.9 sec

3.9 sec Drivetrain: All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive Top speed: 112 mph

112 mph Towing capacity: 11,000 lbs

11,000 lbs Seating capacity: Up to six adults CyberBeast: Price: $99,990

$99,990 Range: 320 miles

320 miles Range with extender: 440+ miles

440+ miles Acceleration (0-60 mph): 2.6 sec

2.6 sec Drivetrain: All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive Top speed: 130 mph

130 mph Towing capacity: 11,000 lbs

11,000 lbs Seating capacity: Up to six adults

Should BMW Build a Truck?

Naturally, the question remains: is there room in the premium segment for utility trucks from German automakers? Should BMW try and jump into that segment and make an electric pickup truck? So far, Rivian has proven to be very successful with their R1T and, according to musk, the Cybertruck received 250,000 reservations.

Having witnessed the prowess of the X6 M and X5 M conquering race tracks, it’s evident that BMW possesses the capability to invent or reinvent certain cars. While a BMW truck might deviate from the purist driving experience, it could certainly offer a unique and premium driving experience.

Admittedly, such a truck would stand in stark contrast to the traditional BMW brand, renowned for its emphasis on driving dynamics. Yet, considering the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), if there’s a market desire for this unconventional type of EV, one might argue it could align with BMW’s need to expand its electric vehicle portfolio.

Let’s see what the future brings, especially with Neue Klasse!

[Official Images by Tesla, Inc]