You know car prices are getting out of hand when one can pay six figures on a BMW X5 that’s not even the full-fat M model. Take for example this M Performance version, which starts at $89,300 before you spend a bit of time with the configurator to tick boxes on the options list. During the 2023 Test Fest held earlier this month in Greenville, South Carolina, the X5 M60i was presented to members of the media with its pricey Individual paint and other upgrades.

That stunning Ruby Red Metallic color sets you back a cool $5,000 and it’s by far the priciest option on this eye-catching build. Then there are the wheels, a 22-inch set with a bi-color finish and a $1,900 price tag. Being the M60i version, the M Sport Package Pro is included as standard, encompassing M Sport brakes with blue calipers, Shadowline headlights, and additional black body accents.

Whoever configured the X5 M60i didn’t splurge just on the exterior as they also added a few extra bits inside. At $1,950, the extended Merino leather in Ivory White gives the cabin a sophisticated look, enhanced by the glass controls part of the $1,650 Executive Package that also has support for gesture controls. Now featuring an illuminated M graphic on the passenger side as standard on the M Performance model, the dashboard is adorned by a $300 carbon fiber trim.

On the technology side, the V8-powered SUV has been configured with the $2,100 Driver Assistance Pro Package featuring the Active Driving Assistant Pro and the Highway Assistant. It also happens to have the $900 Parking Assistance Package, adding the Parking Assistant Professional, Active Park Distance Control, and Surround View with 3D View. The last notable option is the $1,000 Climate Comfort Package with heated seats front and rear, heated steering wheel, four-zone climate control, and heated front armrests.

Add the $995 destination charge into the equation and you’re looking at a 2024 BMW X5 M60i that retails for $105,745. Mind you, this isn’t even the most expensive non-M X5 money can buy since you can add a $3,400 Bowers & Wilkins sound system, a $2,200 adaptive M suspension, $1,000 front massaging seats, $1,250 leather-wrapped dashboard, and $1,000 two-axle air suspension.

A fully loaded X5 M60i gets dangerously close to the actual M variant, which retails from $122,300 and comes exclusively as a Competition model going forward.

Source: BMW