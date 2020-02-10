2020 BMW X5 xDrive40d and X6 xDrive40d Pack a Diesel Punch

Last I drove a BMW X5, it was the six-cylinder gasoline variant, dubbed “xDrive40i“. Thanks to its 3.0 liter turbocharged I6, making 335 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, the six-pot X5 made far more than enough power and I wasn’t once left wanting for more. In fact, it’s quicker than any customer will ever need. Add some more torque and there may not be a better X5 value on the market. Welcome the BMW X5 xDrive40d.

BMW has just revealed its newest entry to the X5 family and it’s powered by a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six diesel engine. The oil-burner powering the new X5 makes a whopping 340 hp and 516 lb-ft (700Nm) of torque, which gives it a bit more power and a ton of extra torque.

In addition to its mega-diesel torque, this new engine is also quite high-tech, packing a 48-volt system with a starter-generator electric motor, making 11 hp. While that doesn’t sound like much, and it isn’t, the electric motor helps to start the engine, as well as add some extra power under acceleration. It can also help reduce engine load during high-speed cruising, increasing efficiency.

The same engine is also found in the new BMW X6 xDrive40d, only in a more style-forward package. All in, both the BMW X5 xDrive40d and X6 xDrive40d can hit 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, so not too far off the gasoline-powered versions. More importantly, though, both cars are more efficient than before. The new diesel X5 is capable of 6.4 – 5.9 l/100 km (36-39 mpg), with a combined CO2 emissions of 167 – 154 g/km. While the diesel X6 is capable of a combined fuel economy of 6.2 – 5.8 l/100 km (38-40 mpg), while making a combined CO2 emissions of164 – 153 g/km.

Aside from their new diesel engines, the two cars are exactly the same as the gasoline-powered counterparts. So they both use eight-speed automatic gearboxes and xDrive all-wheel drive. They will both also look and drive the same, which is a good thing. Having driven both, they’re shockingly good to drive for SUVs, though I personally preferred the X5 over the X6.

They also get the same great cabins as their gasoline counterparts, which means they get the same class-leading technology and luxury. Both cars are excellent on the inside, so there’s no worry there.

With the superior fuel economy and heaps of extra torque, the BMW X5 xDrive40d and X6 xDrive 40d could be the pick of their respective lineups. Though, it will take driving them to see if the diesel engine can replicate the silky-smoothness comes with the B58 gasoline I6 in the ’40i models.