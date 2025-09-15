It’s no longer a secret that BMW is preparing an electric M3. Several high-ranking M officials have confirmed a super sedan without a combustion engine is on the way. Heck, there are even spy photos and videos. Sources close to Munich say it could arrive as early as 2027 under the internal codename “ZA0.” An electric M4 (“ZA2”) is also reportedly in development, with a release expected sometime after 2028.

As you’d expect, the competition isn’t standing still. Mercedes-AMG has publicly acknowledged it’s considering a high-performance electric two-door coupe. However, it hasn’t been approved yet due to concerns that such a model might not attract enough buyers to justify development costs. AMG boss Michael Schiebe told Autocar the technology is ready, but questioned whether there’s sufficient market demand.

AMG’s reluctance is understandable. Demand for the C63 dropped sharply when the latest generation debuted with a plug-in hybrid setup centered around a tiny four-cylinder engine. Affalterbach’s clientele favors large-displacement combustion engines, so selling an electric coupe could prove difficult. Still, Schiebe hinted it might receive approval as a “brand-shaper,” even if demand remains modest.

If an electric sports coupe does get the green light, it won’t replace the gasoline AMG GT. Schiebe confirmed Mercedes’ performance arm will continue to invest in the ICE-powered model and keep it in the lineup well into the 2030s. Reports suggest BMW will take a different route with the M4, as another combustion-powered 4 Series generation is unlikely. That would mean today’s G82 won’t get a direct replacement.

The electric M4 will ride on the Neue Klasse platform and debut with nearly 700 horsepower, or so we’ve heard. BMW could start with a rear-wheel-drive version, while a dual-motor xDrive setup is a strong possibility later in the model cycle. Even if Munich retires the gas-powered M4, the inline-six will survive into the next decade. The “S58” is being adapted to meet Euro 7 regulations, with the same true for the larger “S68” V8.

Like BMW M, Schiebe says Mercedes-AMG remains “flexible” regarding powertrain diversity. The three-pointed star will offer high-performance EVs alongside six- and eight-cylinder models. Similarly, BMW will sell the electric M3 alongside the inline-six M3 “G84,” which may feature a mild-hybrid system to comply with stricter emissions regulations.

BMW will expand the M electric lineup beyond the M3 and M4. We’ve already reported on the potential for an M3 Touring (“ZA1”), an X3 M (“ZA5”), and even an X4 M (“ZA7”); all purely electric.

Source: Autocar