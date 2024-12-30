BMW M started teasing its first-ever fully electric vehicles just a few weeks ago, building hype for the launch of the BMW M3 Electric (codename ZA0) in 2027. Unlike the M3, which will be available with both combustion (codename G84) and electric powertrains, the next-generation M4 (codename ZA2) will be exclusively electric. This marks a significant shift in BMW M’s lineup as the M3 and M4 used to come as a pair.

Unlike the next generation G84 M3, the M4 does not have an internal combustion engine production series donor in development. Historically, BMW M cars have been based on production-series models, with rare exceptions like the XM. BMW has currently no plans of building a new generation ICE 4 Series. That implies that developing a standalone platform for the M4 is not financially viable, so the M4 Electric (ZA2) will share its Neue Klasse platform with the NA2 BMW i4 which is due out in 2028.

Neue Klasse Tech

Naturally, the ZA2 BMW M4 EV will inherit the batteries, motors, and charging capabilities, and the supercomputer from the M3 Electric. Both vehicles will use BMW’s Neue Klasse technology, ensuring consistency across the lineup. The ZA2 will benefit from the same advanced drivetrain and architecture, making it a natural counterpart to the M3 Electric. At the heart of everything is the Heart of Joy – pun intended. This supercomputer will integrate powertrain management and driving dynamics into a unified platform, enhancing performance and driving experience. BMW has already teased this technology, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize how their cars handle and respond.

Performance Expectations

Performance details for the ZA2 iM4 remain under wraps, but the ZA0 iM3 is rumored to start at around 700 horsepower. Multiple variants of the M3 and M4 Electric are expected, offering different power outputs to cater to a broader audience. Speculation of a 1,340-horsepower version is likely exaggerated, even though the Neue Klasse architecture can certainly accommodate that and we will likely see that in larger and more expensive M models.

A New Design Direction

According to our sources, BMW is now in the process of designing the new M4 electric, so the details are quite scarce at the moment. But one thing is certain: BMW plans to push out a revolutionary design, departing significantly from the current model with its large kidney grilles and “ICE looks.” With the first generation of M4 EVs, BMW aims to attract a new generation of buyers with a futuristic, minimalistic, yet bold look, marking a shift in the M4’s identity as we know it today. We will learn more about M’s future electric plans in 2025 as the brand has some surprises in store for us.