The “will they, won’t they” of Mercedes and AMG’s C63 returning to V8 power may finally be coming to a conclusion, but it probably isn’t the one enthusiasts were hoping for. Two different sources (Autocar and blog MBPassion) have claimed that MB is ditching the C63’s four-cylinder engine. But there still, sadly, isn’t a V8 in sight. Reports indicate that the revised model coming in 2026—which may even ditch the C63 badge entirely, in favor of a shiny new badge that instead reads C53—will actually draw upon six-cylinder power.

You’re Not Getting a V8-Powered C63 Any Time Soon

Instead of marking a return to good ol’ Affalterbach-sourced V8s, the next iteration of the C63 will, like the current one, rely on a hybrid powertrain. But instead of the current plug-in powertrain, the car will reportedly utilize a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. Since some current AMG products, like the CLE53 and E53, already use a biturbo inline-six that draws on hybrid power, there’s certainly an air of credibility to the reports. That’s also where the name fits in. Although, sources seem undecided on exactly what the car will be called. At time, t’s referred to as both the “refreshed C63” and the “C53 4MATIC+.”

Sources universally confirmed that the new C63 (or whatever it’s called) will utilize the M256M engine. According to Autocar, the power plant will deliver up to 650 pound-feet of torque, with an apparent target of 650 horsepower when the electric motor and combustion engine are both working their hardest. That’s up from 577 horsepower (604 in overboost) and 553 pound-feet of torque in the E53, which uses ostensibly the same powertrain.

An important difference is that the new C63 will allegedly use an electric motor placed between the engine and gearbox rather than an electric motor mounted on the rear axle. According to a statement offered to Autocar credited to “engineers in the C-Class program,” the V8 is simply never coming to the current C63 generation. They cite size, cooling, and crash protection constraints that would require significant structural changes to the car. Which, ultimately, make it completely unviable as a solution.

A Step Forward?

It seems clear that Mercedes is ditching the four-cylinder in hopes of recapturing enthusiast market share. Whether or not it will work remains to be seen. Importantly, there are some tidbits we don’t have yet. The M256M engine isn’t technically an AMG engine—not in the sense that the current M139I engine is, anyway.

The M139I is hand-assembled and revs to 7,200; whereas the M256M is a regular production engine that’s been breathed upon by AMG. It taps out around 6,500 rpm, and isn’t as purpose-built. Similarly, the M139 weighs just 354 pounds, and we’re pretty sure the M256M weighs a little bit more than that. Will Mercedes-Benz and AMG enthusiasts tolerate what could be seen as yet another departure from tradition? We’ll have to wait and see what else leaks out. But at this point, we really wish Benz would just eat crow and bring back the V8.

Sources: Autocar, MBPassion / Photos: Mercedes-Benz Press