We’re no strangers to BMW-branded perfumes, but an M-branded bottle is a pleasant surprise. In fact, there are three distinct fragrances, each celebrating different eras of the “world’s most powerful letter.” Created by perfumers Frank Voelkl and Alexandra Monet, these scents mark two key moments in the M division’s history while also highlighting a modern-day car.

The first eau de toilette harkens back to 1972, when BMW M was founded and the 3.0 CSL (E9) debuted. It comes in a bright light blue bottle, a nod to the first stripe of the M logo. Next is a darker blue shade for the second perfume, created as a tribute to the 1985 M3 E30. The third and final scent comes in a red bottle, representing today’s M lineup led by the M5 G90.

BMW sells these in two sizes: 50 ml for €62 and 100 ml for €85. Prices are identical across all three scents. The CSL throwback is said to deliver a “bold citrus blend with sharp lemon and fresh herbs.” The M3 E30 tribute combines “crisp apple and warm woody amber.” As for the M5 G90 eau de toilette, it fuses “bold pink pepper, mineral clarity, and refined woods.”

You can buy the M-labeled perfume trio from the Mavive web shop. However, we checked the site and discovered these scents won’t be available to order until October 30, 2025.

The M-branded scents follow the launch of “Gen M,” the spiritual successor to the 2018 fictional “M Town” campaign. It’s a marketing effort designed to highlight all things M, from the illustrious motorsport past to today’s dynamic and diverse lineup. BMW is showcasing what Gen M stands for this week in Munich at the IAA Mobility Show. However, most eyes are on the new iX3 electric crossover as the brand’s first modern Neue Klasse model.

Looking at sales, BMW M has never been stronger. 2024 marked the 13th consecutive year of record deliveries. A total of 206,582 vehicles were sold, although only 66,805 were true M cars. The remaining 139,777 belonged to the M Performance family. Notably, the i4 M50 (recently replaced by the more powerful i4 M60) was the best-selling product for the third consecutive year.

Source: BMW