After inventing “M Town” a few years back, BMW has another marketing trick up its sleeve. It’s called “Gen M,” and its goal is to unite enthusiasts. Whether you prefer your M cars burning gasoline or powered by electricity, you’re part of Gen M. Fans of classic designs can still get along with those who prefer the latest cars bearing the “world’s most powerful letter.”

The minute-long video highlights 53 years of heritage, from the glory days of the 3.0 CSL E9 “Batmobile” to the do-it-all M5 G90. Eagle-eyed viewers will also spot a white M2 F87 prototype we’ve previously seen testing with a fully electric drivetrain. BMW M Motorsport works driver Valentino Rossi makes a brief appearance, as does M Town’s mayor, Frank van Meel. There’s no shortage of race cars, but our pick of the bunch is the M3 E30.

The so-called Gen M community even has its own set of principles to live by:

United by performance; Age does not define us. Actions do; We always downshift in a tunnel; Real communities don’t need invites. You just show up; Races are for the track. Anything worth doing is worth doing fanatically.

Judging by sales, the M community is growing. BMW’s performance arm sold 206,582 vehicles last year, split between 139,777 M Performance cars and 66,805 full-fat Ms. That marked the 13th consecutive year of growth, which isn’t all that surprising given the abundance of M Lite models. The i4 M50 (recently renamed i4 M60) has been BMW M’s best-selling product for the past three years.

What’s next? BMW is cooking an electric M3 and another gasoline-powered model. Sadly, there are no plans for a spiritual successor to the M1, but nearly every other segment is well-covered. Well, an M pickup truck is missing, but how many would buy one anyway?

Video: BMW M / YouTube