BMW is adamant that you can experience joy without necessarily being behind the wheel of a car bearing the famous roundel. To make this happen, the brand has teamed up with Italian perfume company Mavive. The two are launching a pair of fragrances for those who want to show their appreciation for BMW by purchasing something without four wheels.

Written in capital letters, AMBERNESS and BERGAMOOD come in sleek bottles shaped after the iconic four-cylinder building in Munich, which the luxury brand calls home. The miniature BMW Tower bottles are available in 50-ml sizes for €62. Alternatively, you can splurge on the larger 100-ml bottles priced at €85.

Perfumers Frank Voelkl and Alexandra Monet crafted the two new eaux de parfums. Both bottles share an embossed BMW logo on the black bottle cap. To elevate the premium feel, a metallic rim adds a refined touch that helps justify the price tag. Since we haven’t tested either scent, we’ll take BMW’s word for it:

“AMBERNESS offers a sensual experience that conveys tranquility and a sense of beauty. French clary sage and Guatemalan cardamom provide an earthy accord, followed by Italian bergamot and Egyptian geranium. Madagascar vanilla, Indonesian patchouli, and Haitian vetiver create an enchanting allure. BERGAMOOD delivers a fresh and invigorating effect. The top note rings with Italian bergamot and mandarin, enriched with pink pepper. Lavender and petitgrain leave a lasting impression. Liquidambar and musk round off the fragrance, creating a lively and stimulating finish.”

Whether you’re a man or a woman, you can use them separately or mix them up if you’re feeling adventurous. Both bottles will be available this month via the BMW Lifestyle online shop, select perfumeries, and BMW dealerships.

Source: BMW