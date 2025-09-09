Not everything at BMW’s booth in Munich this week is about the iX3 at the IAA Mobility Show. And that’s a good thing—because while the all-electric SUV has dominated the headlines, some fans are eager for a change of pace. BMW delivered with something far more eye-catching than a family crossover: a brand-new M5 Touring.

Finished in a stunning shade of Daytona Violet and loaded with M Performance Parts, this long-roof supercar is anything but subtle. The G99 build wears a full carbon fiber body kit, optional carbon-ceramic brakes, and perhaps the most striking wheels in BMW’s current portfolio: the 1075 M design in Frozen Gold Bronze. With their “Y” spoke layout and self-leveling center caps—a trick borrowed from Rolls-Royce—these wheels make the M5 Touring stand out even in a hall full of new metal.

This G99 is undoubtedly an exercise in opulence, and an expensive one at that. In Germany, the final bill edges dangerously close to €200,000 once all extras are factored in, right down to the M-branded tire valve stem caps. There could eventually be an even pricier version if BMW ever decides to launch an M5 CS Touring. However, even if such a spicy variant is planned, don’t expect to see it before the Life Cycle Impulse.

The long-roof M5 is believed to undergo its LCI in mid-2027. Camouflaged prototypes of the facelifted sedan have already been spotted testing, but the wagon has yet to appear in front of the car paparazzi’s lens. Both body styles will receive the Neue Klasse treatment previewed by the iX3. That means major changes inside and out. Depending on taste, this could be good or bad news. Some may prefer the current car with its previous-generation design language and iDrive, while others are eagerly awaiting an M5 with the fresh look and avant-garde infotainment.

Seeing the new iX3 alongside the X3 and M5 Touring at IAA Munich highlights just how dramatically different BMWs of tomorrow will be. By the end of 2027, more than 40 new or updated models will join the reborn Neue Klasse lineup. It means that in just two years, the portfolio will look vastly different. For better or worse, both current and next-generation models will trace their lineage back to the new iX3.

The next cars to adopt the Neue Klasse treatment arrive in 2026. BMW will unveil the electric i3 sedan and its gas-fueled 3 Series sibling next year, along with the next-generation X5 and the facelifted 7 Series. Safe to say, Munich is keeping busy.

[Photos: www.qr-photography.com]