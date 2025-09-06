With the introduction of the 2026 BMW iX3, the SUV based on BMW’s revolutionary new Neue Klasse architecture, comes a lot of new technology. Between the wild new Panoramic Vision display, lack of a traditional gauge cluster, and vastly increased range, it almost requires a complete reconfiguration of how we think about driving a BMW. But, in some ways, BMW’s iDrive X stays very familiar. To that end, there are limitations that the most tech-forward drivers might not be happy about.

iDrive X and Panoramic Display Have Limits With App Integration

Back in July while at an exclusive demo of the Neue Klasse and iDrive X, we asked a BMW representative about getting Waze displayed in the panoramic and/or head-up display. We learned that, due to how Apple treats data sharing with vehicles, we wouldn’t see full integration. According to the representative, it has to do with what metadata Apple allows devices to send elsewhere. Like in current BMW vehicles, Neue Klasse can “read” data from things like Apple Maps and media information. But — at least for now — that’s about all you’ll get. Or we should say, that’s all you’ll get in the head-up displays.

Apple CarPlay is still completely functional and displays everything you want/need in the center screen. However, this does mean that other frequently used non-Apple apps — think Google Maps — will also be incompatible with the panoramic display. Practically, this means either switching your preferred mapping/media app or simply putting other useful info in those spots on the display instead.

No Apple CarPlay Ultra Planned, Either

Apple CarPlay Ultra display – image provided for media use by Apple.com

Speaking of CarPlay, we also broke the news back in July that BMW was saying no to CarPlay Ultra. But it bears repeating: BMW isn’t willing to compromise car control to the extent Apple requires in order for Apple CarPlay Ultra to function. An exact quote from a BMW spokesperson: “BMW currently has no plans to integrate Apple CarPlay Ultra.” Between the configurability and convenience of the panoramic display and usability of the center display, we’re skeptical that BMW drivers will be missing much with the omission of CarPlay Ultra. As a reminder, CarPlay will still be supported and updated regularly. Ultra isn’t replacing it.

Overall, the 2026 BMW iX3 represents a major leap forward in technology and design. While iDrive X and the Panoramic Vision display bring unprecedented convenience and customization, there are still limitations when it comes to third-party app integration and Apple CarPlay Ultra. For most drivers, these restrictions are unlikely to be a dealbreaker, as the core functionality more than makes up for what’s missing.