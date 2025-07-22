Apple’s new CarPlay Ultra system is finally here, bringing a more immersive version of its in-car interface to production vehicles. But if you’re a BMW driver hoping to get it anytime soon, don’t hold your breath. A BMW AG spokesperson confirmed this week: “BMW currently has no plans to integrate Apple CarPlay Ultra.”

That echoes what the company said back in 2022, when Apple first previewed the next-generation software. Despite BMW initially being listed as a future partner, the company hasn’t changed course.

What CarPlay Ultra Actually Changes

Unlike the standard version of CarPlay, which is limited to the main infotainment screen, CarPlay Ultra extends across all of the car’s displays—including the instrument cluster, head-up display, and even passenger-side screens. It also allows drivers to control vehicle functions like climate, media, and navigation entirely through Apple’s interface. Siri voice commands, Apple Maps in the speedometer, and personalized widgets are all part of the package. Aston Martin is the first automaker to offer it, with others like Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis expected to follow.

Why BMW Is Saying No

Instead of integrating CarPlay Ultra, BMW is allegedly focusing on its own operating system—iDrive X. The system will debut in the new BMW iX3 and spread across all future Neue Klasse models. iDrive X includes a feature called Panoramic Display, which projects information along the bottom edge of the windshield. It’s designed to be part of a fully native BMW environment, tightly integrated with the brand’s own digital design and user experience.

That level of integration is likely one reason BMW isn’t embracing Apple’s deeper takeover of in-car displays. As of now, third-party platforms like CarPlay and Android Auto will remain available in a more limited capacity—restricted to the main screen.

Who Is Supporting CarPlay Ultra?

While BMW is out, here’s the current list of automakers still planning to support CarPlay Ultra as of July 2025:

Acura

Aston Martin

Ford

Genesis

Honda

Hyundai

Infiniti

Jaguar

Kia

Land Rover

Lincoln

Nissan

Porsche

BMW isn’t on the list, and based on the company’s latest statement, it won’t be joining anytime soon.