After skipping the first generation, the BMW iX3 is finally coming to America. The all-new electric SUV arrives in 2026 to take on the Tesla Model Y and Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology. Starting at around $60,000, the redesigned iX3 launches with the 50 xDrive, offering a range of 400 miles and 800-volt charging.

While European production begins this November, U.S.-spec models won’t start rolling off the line until Q1 2026. As a result, customer deliveries are scheduled to start around the middle of next year. The iX3 50 xDrive will be followed by additional variants at both ends of the lineup. BMW’s mention of an entry-level version suggests a lower starting price. It’s too early to know, however, if the U.S. will get that base model, which may feature a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup.

Naturally, the $60,000 figure applies to a no-option configuration. If it mirrors the European-market iX3, the U.S. version will offer plenty of extras. That said, cars sold in North America are typically better equipped as standard. In Europe, BMW charges extra for the panoramic sunroof, which can be paired with a sun blind as an official accessory. Other add-ons, like 22-inch Individual wheels, Merino leather, and a 3D head-up display, push the Euro-spec model’s price even higher.

Both European and U.S. models will be built at the new plant in Debrecen. Beginning in 2027, the iX3 will also be produced in Mexico at the San Luis Potosi facility, but U.S.-bound vehicles will continue to come from Hungary. BMW expects Europe and the U.S. to lead sales, even as China, its largest market, gets a special long-wheelbase version.

Range anxiety shouldn’t be much of a concern for U.S. buyers. BMW estimates the iX3 50 xDrive will achieve about 400 miles on the EPA cycle. With access to a 400-kW charging station, roughly 10 minutes of charging for the 108-kWh battery pack is enough to add around 230 miles of range.

Full technical specifications and further details are available in our separate post, which covers everything about the iX3.