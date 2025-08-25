The 3 Series turns the big five-oh in 2025. Naturally, BMW is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the milestone. We’ve already seen several regional special editions, and now it’s South Africa’s turn with a 50 Jahre version. Available as either a 320i or the hotter M340i, both get nostalgic colors that pay tribute to the past.

Aegean Blue and British Racing Green recall the E36, while Stratus Grey channels the spirit of the E46. BMW South Africa also offers Lime Rock Grey to honor the F30. Beyond these eye-catching hues, the special-edition sedan comes with bespoke interior touches. The 320i in British Racing Green, for instance, features Cognac-finished perforated artificial leather, while the six-cylinder model upgrades to genuine black leather with contrasting stitching.

The 320i comes standard with the M Sport Package, complete with glossy black accents. Both versions of the 50 Jahre 3 Series feature aluminum trim, a crystal-like gear selector, 19-inch wheels, and the adaptive M suspension. The standard kit also includes a Harman Kardon surround sound system, Comfort Access, Park Assist Plus, and Driving Assist Professional.

BMW strictly limits production to just 50 cars. Yes, one for each year since the 3 Series debuted at the 1975 Frankfurt Motor Show. Pricing starts at R1,067,730 for the 320i, while the M340i is listed at R1,422,607.30.

BMW’s decision to celebrate the 3 Series’ half-century in South Africa makes perfect sense given the strong local ties. Generations two through six were assembled at the Rosslyn factory, contributing significantly to the more than 20 million 3 Series units built worldwide over the past five decades.

Local production ended in February 2018 after 35 years, with a total of 1,191,604 units made in the country, including iconic special versions such as the 333i and 325iS. Plant Rosslyn is keeping busy these days by pumping out X3s in gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid flavors.

Photos: BMW South Africa