When MINI launched its newest generation of performance-tuned John Cooper Works models, all eyes seemed to gravitate toward the hardtop F66 Hatchback. But quietly basking in the background was the F67—the 2025 MINI John Cooper Works Convertible. And if a fresh set of photos from the Côte d’Azur are any indication, that spotlight might have been misdirected. The new MINI John Cooper Works Convertible (F67) looks absolutely at home in the sun-drenched streets of Cannes, where British charm meets Riviera glamor.

This latest iteration of the drop-top hot hatch shows off a configuration that perfectly embodies the MINI spirit: British Racing Green paint with bold red accents on the mirrors and bonnet stripes—a subtle nod to the JCW family lineage.

A Convertible Built for Performance

Don’t let the beachy surroundings and open-air aesthetic fool you—the F67 JCW Convertible is no slouch. It’s powered by BMW’s tried-and-true B48 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four, now making 228 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. That’s a significant torque bump over the previous model, and it translates to sharper response and more confidence underfoot. Power is channeled through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). MINI says 0–60 mph takes 6.2 seconds, but in real-world testing, our JCW Convertible broke the six-second barrier with ease, clocking a best of 5.82 seconds. Top speed? A brisk 245 km/h (152 mph), which is more than enough to raise eyebrows on the Autobahn.

That Classic MINI Personality—Now in Drop-Top Form

Like its predecessors, the 2025 JCW Convertible retains that iconic MINI look. It’s still the caffeinated Jack Russell of the automotive world—slightly more refined than before, but always ready to pounce. The updated design language brings a cleaner aesthetic to the table, with gloss-black trim, modernized LED lights, and a checkerboard-patterned fabric roof that keeps MINI’s signature playfulness intact.

Despite the design polish, the F67 still feels like a car that was built to have fun. The single visible tailpipe—now centrally located—is the largest in the BMW Group, while the hidden valve-controlled exhaust system offers a bit more sound above 3,000 RPM.

Fun, But Not Cheap

Naturally, there are compromises. At $43,700 MSRP (plus a $1,175 destination fee), this isn’t a budget-friendly toy. And practicality isn’t its strongest suit either. With the roof down, trunk space drops to a tight 5.65 cubic feet. You can squeeze a bit more room by folding the back seats and raising the rear glass, but this MINI isn’t a weekender’s wagon. Still, the convertible top is brilliantly engineered. It’s a three-stage soft top that can be partially opened like a sunroof or fully retracted in just 18 seconds at speeds up to 18 mph—perfect for those spontaneous “why not?” moments when the sun breaks through the clouds.