The BMW E46 3 Series received a lot of praise over the years, from journalists to forum members and everyone in between. But over twenty years after the car debuted: is it still worth getting behind the wheel? Like many aging BMWs, most E46s are well past their first or second owners. But whether worse for wear or well-kept, the E46 has a lot to love. Still worth your time and money in 2025?

Pros: Value, Steering, Looks

The BMW E46 3 Series is, unlike the BMW E36, indisputably still a good value in 2025. BMW sold so many of these things that there is no shortage of good ones, okay ones, and beat-up ones. So it’s easy to shop at your price point and get something that works for your needs. Even E46 ZHP cars — which are arguably the perfect middle ground — can be had for a reasonable price. With four body styles including a wagon, there is almost guaranteed to be an E46 that checks all the boxes. Small caveat: value becomes much more of a personal discussion when looking at high-dollar and low-mile E46 M3 examples.

That excellent value comes by virtue of the fact that the E46 is simply wonderful to drive. Like the E36, the limit is low on these cars, particularly if there isn’t an M badge on the back of your E46. But the steering is quite good — arguably better than the E36’s — blending precision with excellent feel. And, at least when it comes to the M3 (and, I suppose, ZHP cars), power is more than adequate, if not fast by modern standards. And lastly, while it is subjective, it’s hard to find someone that doesn’t think the E46 is a pretty good-looking car. A smart looking car that drives as good as it looks? Seems like it’s hard to go wrong with an E46.

Cons: Power, Tech, Affordability

You don’t need a ton of power to have a good time, but it does help. Most versions of the BMW E46 3 Series make around 200 horsepower, with outliers on either end. The M3, of course, is excluded from this negative, as 333 horsepower still feels quick. Like the E36, the E46 has some pretty dated technology. Again — hardly necessary if you’re prioritizing the driving dynamics, but still might be a bit disappointing for people using the E46 as their only car in 2025.

While buying an E46 itself is fairly affordable these days, people buying a rough one without some inclination to DIY or a good Euro mechanic on speed dial might find costs to keep the car on the road quickly outstripping the car’s price. In my experience, E46s have always been a little bit more maintenance intensive than E36s (and even many E90s). Parts are thankfully plentiful, but a needy E46 — especially an M3 — can become more of a resource drain than it’s worth quickly. And I mean that literally.

E46 Reliability in 2025

Tying in a little bit with overall affordability, the E46 3 Series is about as reliable as any BMW from the early 2000s can be, which is to say, it’s a mixed bag. The E46 M3, particularly, needs “the Big Three” addressed before the purchase even happens. The Big Three refers to rod bearings, subframe reinforcement, and VANOS. The latter can fail virtually out of nowhere; the first two have warning signs but require a learned eye. Non-M E46s are less of a headache but there are still tons of little things (and big things) that can go wrong. Thankfully, these cars are pretty DIY-friendly. Another point in favor of the E46: BMW made a gazillion and a half of these things. So, parts aren’t exactly hard to find. However, in 2025, there’s a pretty solid chance that any E46 you pick up will need something.

Verdict: Buy an E46 in 2025?

Oh yes, absolutely. The E46 3 Series is still one of the best ways to get into the brand and one of the best bang-for-buck cars on the road today. Another very cool thing about E46s in the US is that BMW only ever offered them with a six-cylinder. So, searching for a good one is just a tad bit easier. Why are you still reading? Start shopping and experience a car that will forever put a smile on an enthusiast’s face. Just, um, pay no attention to the E46 Compact.