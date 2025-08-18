Last year at the 2024 Legends of the Autobahn, we saw a huge variety of BMWs spanning over half a century of BMW history. In that respect, Legends of the Autobahn 2025 was almost identical. But the cars themselves were completely unique; potentially, showcasing even greater diversity. As a reminder, Legends of the Autobahn is one of several events running concurrently with Monterey Car Week. Dubbed the “premier all-German marque concours,” it features exclusively vehicles hailing from German automakers. What’s more, 2025 marks the event’s 15th year on the Pacific Grove Golf Links adjacent to Monterey, California.

Real Vintage

Car Week is all about the vintage vehicles, and Legends of the Autobahn celebrates similarly. Here, we see a BMW 2800, part of the “New Six” lineup. Sporting the E3 chassis code and designed as a larger Neue Klasse alternative, the 2800 was positioned right above the 2500 models. These were back in the days when the badge on the back directly correlated to engine size. But along with a larger 2.8-liter engine and additional 20 horsepower, the 2800 also got a sportier suspension, bigger tires, and additional amenities. In 1971 a more powerful dual-carbureted 3.0-liter engine debuted. Coupe equivalents got “CS” nomenclature, and that’s where the 3.0 CS (and CSL) come in. Oh, and it’s sandwiched between a delightful E31 8 Series and E90 M3. Typical Legends of the Autobahn.

Legends of the Autobahn is practically required attendance for 02 Series owners. Ranging from extremely custom jobs to bone stock examples straight from the 1960s and 1970s, there was something for every taste. The 2002 is the favored flavor of the 02 Series, loved now and in-period for its perky powertrains, small footprint, and — believe it or not — efficiency. To quote one of journalism’s most colorful writers, David E. Davis Jr: “To my way of thinking, the 2002 is one of modern civilization’s all-time best ways to get somewhere sitting down.”

ALPINA Heaven

Like we said, a little bit of everything always turns up at Legends of the Autobahn. Here, we can see two ALPINA E36 3 Series, an E21-based ALPINA B6 2.8 wearing bright orange paint, and of course a delightful selection of other ALPINA BMWs ranging from the E30 to the last-generation ALPINA B7. Though now owned entirely by BMW, ALPINA started life as a tuner shop, suping up and racing BMWs. As ALPINA withdrew from racing in 1988, development of road cars became more of a joint effort. Today, ALPINA vehicles are designed with crushing Autobahn miles in mind. Basically, take a standard BMW and make it go as fast as possible as comfortably as possible.

Light…Wait, What?

Do not attempt to adjust your television. That is in fact five BMW E36 M3 Lightweights on your screen, each more identical than the last. But, of course they are — modifying arguably the most collectible E36 ever would is a fool’s endeavor. The M3 Lightweight (abbreviated as LTW) was a limited run version of the E36 M3 that only came to the United States. Just 126 were made, and they all came in Alpine White with black cloth seats and carbon fiber trim. While the M3 LTW did get stuck with the US-market S50 — 240 horsepower — it was at least down on weight compared to regular E36s. Here, “lightweight” translated to a 280-pound diet — more than enough for even half-conscious drivers to feel.

Of course, there was a lot of newer stuff around, too. But, let’s face it — you’ve probably seen an F80 M3 or two before. Flip through the gallery below for a look at all the other stuff we manage to get a shot of and let us know what your favorites were. That way, we know what to look for at Legends next year.

[Photos: Dan Levins / @klapped.media]