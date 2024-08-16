Every year, the Legends of the Autobahn showcases a dazzling array of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and other German vehicles during Monterey Car Week. The event is a coalescence of several car clubs, OEMs, and collectors showcasing the best in German engineering. In the past, BMW has even debuted vehicles at the event, including the 328 Hommage Concept. Like last year’s legends, there were a ton of unique BMWs, new and old, to get excited about.

Old School

Vintage BMWs are some of the best-driving vehicles you can get behind the wheel of, so we’re envious of all the owners who got to cruise out to Monterey. We spotted more than one 3.0 CS, the basis for the legendary “Batmobile” 3.0 CSL of Touring Car and Le Mans fame. A collection of 2002s resembled a bag of escaped Skittles, representing aftermarket paint schemes as well as restored vintage colors. A variety of E21s and E28 5ers rounded out some of the most well-driven cars at the show.

Middle School

The decades from the mid-1980s to the mid-2000s had tons of representation, causing onlookers who otherwise consider themselves young and cool to immediately age 20 years. A variety of E30 and E36 M3s were out and about, and what looked like a turbocharged E46 M3 using a headlight as an air intake. There were as many stock examples as modified, which accurately represents this period of car enthusiasm. An E39 M5 – and an engine-sharing buddy, the Z8 – were around, too. Both use a 4.9-liter S62 V8.

New School

Easily the most interesting new vehicle on-site was the new G99 M5 Touring. If you somehow missed our coverage of it, we’ve got plenty. While there weren’t too many newer vehicles, some of the best showed up. An M2 Competition in Sunset Orange – perhaps my previous ride – and lime green X3 M more or less round out the new school. A G90 M5 Sedan was also on-site to make an easy comparison to the Touring model.

We didn’t snap a shot of everything, but that’s quite a task. Legends of the Autobahn, like Car Week, has a lot to take in. What were some of your favorites?