If you’re on the “less is more” team, 3D Design has just the thing. The Japanese tuner, specializing in all things BMW, has unveiled a new G87 demo car finished in Sao Paulo Yellow. While the color is anything but subtle, the aftermarket mods are discreet. It’s hard for a custom second-generation M2 to fly under the radar. However, the body-colored add-ons make it look as if it rolled out of the factory that way.

3D Design’s work-in-progress 2025 M2 features a new front spoiler lip painted to match the rest of the body. At the back, the trunk lid spoiler also blends seamlessly with the surrounding panels, enhancing the OEM vibe. Compared to the sports coupe built at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico, this RWD machine rides an inch (25 millimeters) lower.

The low-key tuning project also swaps the stock alloys for 3D Design’s glossy black 20-inch forged wheels. Additionally, BMW’s exhaust has been replaced with a stainless-steel system featuring 105-mm tips wrapped in carbon fiber. As with most demo cars in a tuner’s stable, there’s a good chance this M2 will see further changes.

Those seeking a flashier build can look elsewhere, even within BMW, via the M Performance Parts. The M division isn’t done developing the G87, with hints already of xDrive and CSL versions, along with extra Individual colors. This M2 generation is expected to stick around until the end of the decade, with production rumored to wrap up in July 2029, therefore giving BMW plenty of time to spice up its baby M car.

Similarly, tuners like 3D Design will continue exploring new ways to modify the G87 for owners who tire of the stock look. This visual package is an exercise in subtlety, aimed at those who want a few mods without going too loud.

