The competition between BMW M and Mercedes-AMG has always been fierce—but for the first half of 2025, it’s BMW M that’s walking away with a definitive victory. BMW M GmbH has just posted its best-ever first-half sales, delivering nearly 105,962 vehicles globally through June. That figure represents a 6.5% year-over-year increase compared to the same period in 2024 and puts the M division on track to break yet another annual sales record.

While the broader automotive market continues to grapple with geopolitical tensions, rising costs, and the fallout from U.S. import tariffs, BMW appears to be weathering the storm better than most. Its M performance brand has emerged as a key driver of that resilience.

While BMW doesn’t break down individual M model sales, the brand points to continued strong demand across its M lineup, including the latest sedans, SUVs, and electrified M offerings. The nearly 106,000 units sold in the first half of 2025 include both full M cars and M Performance models, with the latter serving as a critical volume driver in markets around the world.

On Track For A New Record Year

This follows a record-setting 2024, in which BMW M delivered 206,582 vehicles globally—an all-time high. Of those, 66,805 were full M models, with the remainder falling under the M Performance umbrella. With 2025 already off to a stronger start, BMW M looks poised to break its own record once again.

The Second Half Looks Even Stronger

The second half of the year could push BMW M’s momentum even further. The all-new BMW M5 Sedan and M5 Touring have just gone on sale, bringing fresh attention to one of the M division’s most iconic nameplates. Both feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time, combining V8 power with electric torque and increased efficiency.

BMW is also expanding its M footprint in the electric space. The i4 M60 and iX M70—both high-performance EVs—are now widely available in global markets. Last year, the BMW i4 M50 was the best selling car for the M division.

Mercedes-AMG Falls Behind

Meanwhile, Mercedes-AMG reported sales of 68,202 vehicles for the first half of 2025. While that’s a respectable 7% year-over-year increase, it falls far short of BMW M’s 105,962 units. Despite the gain, AMG now trails BMW M by nearly 38,000 vehicles—a gap that may continue to grow as BMW’s latest models reach full market availability.

Even beyond the M division, BMW as a whole is outselling Mercedes-Benz in the U.S. so far in 2025.